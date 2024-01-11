Official ALLIENT INC. press release

Expands capabilities and capacity in Allient’s Allied Power Technology Pillar

Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.) (Nasdaq: ALNT) (“Allient” or the “Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, today announced the acquisition of SNC Manufacturing Co., Inc. (“SNC”), a premier designer and global manufacturer of electrical transformers serving blue-chip customers in defense, industrial automation, alternative power generation and energy, including electric utilities and renewable energy. SNC’s offerings are complementary to Allient’s current power quality capabilities while also providing needed incremental, low-cost manufacturing capacity. SNC will become a Technology Unit of Allient within the Allied Power Technology Pillar and will report to Ashish Bendre, Corporate VP and Group President.

Richard S. Warzala, Chairman, President and CEO of Allient, commented, “SNC is a solid addition to our Allied Power pillar. In addition to extending our capabilities in the clean power industry, SNC will provide us broader and deeper reach into industrial automation, defense, medical and in the energy and alternative energy markets. The business will also provide expanded opportunities to leverage sales channels and, additionally, we will gain much-needed manufacturing capacity and expertise to further grow our power quality business. And lastly, we are confident that through the utilization of Allient Systematic Tools we are in a good position to leverage our expertise to drive productivity and margin improvements over time.

“We are honored that John Vette III, selected Allient to carry the legacy of SNC forward after owning and leading the Company for 50+ years. John has built a strong leadership team and Jim Koepke the current President and COO of SNC will continue to lead SNC under Allient as the VP and General Manager of the Technology Unit. Jim will report directly to Ashish Bendre. We are confident that under the leadership of Ashish and Jim, the opportunities for Allied Power with this new addition will be greatly accelerated. We welcome the leadership team and the entire SNC workforce to the Allient family and we look forward to continued growth and success in the future.”

Founded in 1946, SNC is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin with approximately 440 employees in three locations. With approximately $40 million in revenue for the trailing twelve months, the business has other manufacturing facilities in Mexico and China. SNC’s leadership team will be staying with the business.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial automation, robotics, semi-conductor, transportation, agriculture, construction and facility infrastructure. A family of globally responsible companies, Allient takes a One-Team approach to “Connect What Matters” and provides the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems by utilizing its core Motion, Controls, and Power technologies and platforms.

Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,250 team members around the world.

To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performance are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding expected operating results, margin improvement, sales growth, anticipated levels of capital expenditures, the Company’s belief that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its business operations, and expectations with respect to the conversion of backlog to sales. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, conditions affecting the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the pace of bookings relative to shipments, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, the success in acquiring new business, the impact of changes in income tax rates or policies, impacts of a global pandemic, the resurgence of a pandemic or the lingering effects of a pandemic, and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to a pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses, and on global supply chains; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability to successfully integrate an acquired business into our business model without substantial costs, delays, or problems, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict the occurrence of those matters or the manner in which they may affect us. The Company has no obligation or intent to release publicly any revisions to any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111484206/en/