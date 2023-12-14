Official ALLIENT INC. press release

Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.) (Nasdaq: ALNT) (“Allient” or the “Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, today announced the publication of its inaugural Sustainability Report covering the Company’s fiscal year 2022. The report highlights Allient’s vision for and approach to corporate sustainability and details key initiatives it is undertaking in the areas of environmental stewardship, social responsibility and well-being, and corporate governance.

Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO, commented “This report is the first step in a long journey where we share our successes, the challenges we face and our commitment to overcoming them. I am excited about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead on our sustainability journey.”

Key achievements outlined in the inaugural sustainability report include:

Reducing Allient’s carbon footprint, conserving resources, and improving the sustainability of the Company’s supply chain.

Uplifting the well-being of Allient’s employees, customers, shareholders, and the communities in which the Company operates by emphasizing ethical business practices, respecting human rights, and actively engaging with local communities.

Prioritizing strong corporate governance and sustainability, which anchors the Company’s operations in transparency, accountability, and ethical behavior while emphasizing environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Mr. Warzala added, “While this report serves as a record of our accomplishments, it also serves as a testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and reflects the dedication of our entire team to integrate sustainability into every facet of our operations.”

The sustainability report discloses key and pertinent data that is in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting standards. Read more about the Company’s progress and follow its sustainability journey at https://allient.com/sustainability-2023/.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, industrial automation, robotics, semi-conductor, transportation, agriculture, construction and facility infrastructure. A family of globally responsible companies, Allient takes a One-Team approach to “Connect What Matters” and provides the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems by utilizing its core Motion, Controls, and Power technologies and platforms.

Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,250 team members around the world.

To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performance are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding expected operating results, anticipated levels of capital expenditures, the Company’s belief that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its business operations, and expectations with respect to the conversion of backlog to sales. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, conditions affecting the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the pace of bookings relative to shipments, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, the success in acquiring new business, the impact of changes in income tax rates or policies, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses, and on global supply chains; our inability to predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts will continue to adversely impact our business operations, financial performance, results of operations, financial position, the prices of our securities and the achievement of our strategic objectives, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, the ability to successfully integrate an acquired business into our business model without substantial costs, delays, or problems, and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict the occurrence of those matters or the manner in which they may affect us. The Company has no obligation or intent to release publicly any revisions to any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231214017784/en/