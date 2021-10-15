Alligator Bioscience : Invitation to the Presentation of Alligator Bioscience´s Interim Report January - September 2021 on October 21, 2021

LUND (Sweden) - Alligator Bioscience will host a conference call (in English) investors, analysts and media on Thursday, October 21st, 2021, at 14:00 CET. Alligator will publish the company's interim report on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 8:00 CET.

CEO, Søren Bregenholtand CFO, Marie Svenssonwill present the interim report for the period January - September 2021 Report followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the web and can be accessed via the link:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13657

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46-540 82 23

E-mail: jur@alligatorbioscience.com

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. The pipeline includes two clinical assets: mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Alligator Bioscience is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and an undisclosed molecule based on its proprietary Neo-X-Prime™ technology platform with MacroGenics Inc. Outlicensed programs include AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc. Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). Alligator is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.

Download as PDF