Alligator Bioscience : Invitation to the Presentation of Alligator Bioscience´s Interim Report January - March 2022 on April 27, 2022

LUND (Sweden) - April 22, 2022 - Alligator Bioscience will host a conference call (in English) for investors, analysts and media on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 15:30 CET. Alligator will publish the company's interim report on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 8:00 CET.

CEO, Søren Bregenholt and CFO, Marie Svensson will present the interim report for the period January - March 2022 Report followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the web and can be accessed via the link: Alligator Bioscience , Audiocast with teleconference, Q1, 2022 | Financial Hearings

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Investor Relations

Phone: +46 46-540 82 23

E-mail: jur@alligatorbioscience.com

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's pipeline includes the two key assets mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4- 1BB agonist. Furthermore, Alligator is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., several undisclosed molecules based on its proprietary technology platform, Neo-X-Prime™, and novel drug candidates based on the RUBY™ bispecific platform with Orion Corporation. Out-licensed programs include AC101/HLX22, in Phase II development, by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc. Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.