Alligator Bioscience : enters into agreements on subscription commitments with board members and senior executives

The Board of Directors of Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) ("Alligator" or "the Company") has previously, subject to approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 8 November 2021, resolved to carry out a rights issue of shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders of approximately SEK 257 million (the "Rights Issue"). Through the press release issued on 7 October 2021 regarding the board's decision to carry out the Rights Issue, Alligator announced that all members of the Company's board and management with shareholdings in the Company had expressed their intention to subscribe for their respective pro rata share in the Rights Issue, in addition to the other subscription- and guarantee commitments already entered into, which secure the Rights Issue to 100 percent. Alligator hereby announces that all members of the Company's board and management with shareholdings in the Company now have, via subscription commitments, formally undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata share in Rights Issue.

Through the press release issued on 7 October 2021 regarding the board's decision to carry out the Rights Issue, Alligator announced that the Company had received subscription commitments from a selection of the Company's larger existing shareholders, including AP4, Roxette Photo NV and Omentum S.A. In the press release it was also announced that all members of the Company's board and management with shareholdings in the Company had expressed their intention to subscribe for their respective pro rata share in the Rights Issue. Since the announcement, the Company has now received subscription commitments from all members of the Company's board and management with shareholdings in the Company, including Søren Bregenholt (CEO), Anders Ekblom (Chairman of the board), Marie Svensson (CFO), Peter Ellmark (CSO), Veronica Wallin (board member) and Hans-Peter Ostler (board member), to subscribe for their respective pro rata share in the Rights Issue, amounting to a total of approximately SEK 0.7 million, which means that the Company has received subscription commitments amounting to a total of approximately SEK 44 million in connection to the Rights Issue, corresponding to approximately 17 percent of the Rights Issue. No compensation is paid for received subscriptions commitments.

For more information regarding the Rights Issue, see the Company's press release issued on 7 October 2021 and the prospectus (the "Prospectus") that the Company is expected to publish around 9 November 2021.

Advisers

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch and Redeye AB act as Joint Global Coordinators in connection with the Rights Issue. Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB acts as legal adviser to Alligator and Baker & McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB acts as legal adviser to the Joint Global Coordinators in connection with the Rights Issue. Aktieinvest FK AB acts as the issuing agent in the Rights Issue.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 a.m. CEST on 22 October 2021.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. The pipeline includes two clinical assets: mitazalimab, a CD40 agonist, and ATOR-1017, a 4-1BB agonist. Alligator Bioscience is co-developing ALG.APV-527 with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and an undisclosed molecule based on its proprietary Neo-X-Prime™ technology platform with MacroGenics Inc. Outlicensed programs include AC101 in clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc. and an undisclosed target to Biotheus Inc. Alligator Bioscience's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). Alligator is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.alligatorbioscience.com.

