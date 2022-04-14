Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Alligator Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGE   AU000000AGE2

ALLIGATOR ENERGY LIMITED

(AGE)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 02:10:58 am EDT
0.1000 AUD    0.00%
02:25aALLIGATOR ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - AGE
PU
04/07Alligator Energy Limited Provides Status of Planning for the Geophysics Program At the Piedmont Project
CI
04/07Alligator Energy Limited Secures Twelve-Month Option to Acquire A 100% Interest in the Exploration Licences That Form the Piedmont Farm-In and Joint Venture with Chris Reindler and Partners
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alligator Energy : Application for quotation of securities - AGE

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

ALLIGATOR ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

AGE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

2,162,263

14/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity ALLIGATOR ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code AGE

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 14/4/2022

Registration number 140575604

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AGEOB : OPTION EXPIRING 24-JUN-2022

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AGE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

7/4/2022

14/4/2022

2,162,263

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 14/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 2,162,263

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted Exercise of listed options

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.01500000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alligator Energy Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,99 M -0,74 M -0,74 M
Net cash 2021 1,63 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
P/E ratio 2021 -72,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 323 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart ALLIGATOR ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Alligator Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIGATOR ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory C. Hall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Charles Meintjes Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Paul Dickson Executive Chairman
Andrea Marsland-Smith Chief Operating Officer
Andrew James Vigar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIGATOR ENERGY LIMITED81.82%239
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-11.19%8 595
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-5.68%1 838
ENERGY FUELS INC.30.85%1 575
DENISON MINES CORP.25.86%1 420
LARGO INC.26.96%779