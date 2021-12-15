Alligator Energy : Geophysics assessment triggers Big Lake Project acquisition

Broad continuous palaeochannel systems have been identified in recently-acquired airborne electromagnetics ("EM") and these are also evident in public domain seismic data emanating from the petroleum industry. The seismic also resolves to deeper levels of Cretaceous stratigraphy where potential uranium traps are also evident, broadening the prospectivity of the project. The geological setting and scale are analogous in many respects with the giant Chu-Sarysu Basin Uranium Province in Kazakhstan, as initially prognosed by the current BLU owners and Alligator. Over 40% of the world's mined uranium comes from this province, exclusively via the In Situ Recovery ("ISR") method, which is currently the dominant means of uranium extraction globally. The principal hosts of uranium at the Beverley and Honeymoon Deposits, the Eyre and Namba Formations, are the principal shallower targets at Big Lake.

On the basis of these observations, Alligator has finalised the acquisition of the Big Lake Project under the terms of the Farm-in and Share Sale Agreement (Agreement) announced on 5 December 2019 and the extension of the Earn-in Period approved by shareholders at an EGM on 29 June 2021. This will bring the Project under Alligator ownership adding to the Company's growing uranium portfolio. Under the terms of the Agreement, Alligator will now acquire all of the shares in Big Lake Pty Ltd, the holder of the 100% owned licence EL 6367 through the conversion of 30,000,000 Acquisition Performance Shares to fully paid ordinary shares in the Company. The issue of the Acquisition Performance Shares was approved by Shareholders at the 26 November 2019 AGM.

Greg Hall, Alligator CEO, said: "This is an exciting time for Alligator in being able to acquire the Big Lake Uranium Project after our initial and somewhat delayed investigation work. The extensive and detailed airborne EM survey, combined with the innovative use of public seismic data and the known presence of uranium in the system, has supported our view of the uranium potential over the Big Lake tenement. This acquisition still represents very good value for a prospective uranium exploration region, with known uranium presence, in light of recent uranium exploration project market valuations as indicated through recent IPOs."

Background and Technical Description

The Big Lake Project concept targets the margins of deep-seated dome structures associated with known oil and gas reservoirs within the Cooper Basin of South Australia (Figure 1). REDOX- controlled "roll front" uranium mineralisation is being targeted within sedimentary sandstone units primarily of the Lake Eyre and Namba Formations, sourced from distal U-rich source rocks transported as oxidised fluids through palaeochannels. The original uranium source rocks are represented by the highly radiogenic Big Lake Granite suite, recognised initially in seismic data and later intersected in petroleum wells. These granites not only supplied the uranium into the sedimentary basin, they have also acted as a heat source to stimulate and maintain fluid flow, as well as drive isostatic neotectonics in the region. Hydrocarbons generated in the lower part of the basin have transgressed stratigraphy and leaked into the upper parts of the basin system to enable chemical reduction of uranium from the basinal fluids above. These are all considered primary prerequisites to a functional roll front uranium mineral system.

The best analogue for Big Lake is the Chu-Sarysu Basin (Province) in Kazakhstan, which hosts dozens of highly productive uranium deposits, all of which are exploited via ISR methods. This province currently produces over 40% of the worlds uranium and does so in the lowest production cost quartile. The stratigraphy of the Chu-Sarysu Basin mirrors the Cooper-Eromanga-Lake Eyre Basins in many respects. While many Australian ISR deposits lie in the younger geologic units, the dominant host in Kazakhstan is in the Cretaceous. Both provinces are active petroleum producing

2