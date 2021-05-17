Alligator Energy : 18th May 2021 – Alligator acquires EL6350 adjacent to Samphire Project

The significant Conditions Precedent to the transaction completing include renewal of EL6350 (an application has been lodged with the Department of Energy and Mines); Ministerial approval of the transfer and Hiltaba completing all 2020/21 compliance reporting obligations by 25 May 2021.

Approved for release by the Board of Alligator Energy Ltd

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Mr Greg Hall Mr Mike Meintjes CEO & Director Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd Alligator Energy Ltd Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au

Competent Person's Statement

Uranium

Information in this report is based on current and historic Exploration Results compiled by Mr Andrew Peter Moorhouse who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Moorhouse is the Exploration Manager for Alligator Energy Ltd, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Moorhouse consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Nickel/Cobalt

Applicable information in this report is based on current and historic Exploration Results compiled by Mr Andrew Vigar who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Vigar is a non-executive director of Alligator Energy Limited, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Vigar consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Alligator Energy

Alligator Energy Ltd (Alligator or the Company) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides)

Uranium

The Company is primarily exploring for uranium in West Arnhem, utilising modern exploration techniques, combined with the best geological knowledge acquired by Alligator and consultant geologists, in search for uranium deposits of similar mineralisation style and tenure to that of the world class Alligator Rivers Uranium deposits of Jabiluka and Ranger, concealed beneath the covering sandstone. The company's Tin Camp Creek and Beatrice tenements form the exploration focus but the Company also assesses other opportunities as they arise.

The Company is researching and developing novel uranium decay isotope geochemical techniques and has modified and is applying airborne geophysical techniques with the objective of detecting such concealed targets. The previously drilled Caramal and Beatrice deposits represent eroded remnants of once much larger deposits.

The Company also has in excess of 1000km2 of Exploration Licence applications awaiting grant within the Alligator Rivers Uranium Province.