Alligator Energy Limited is an Australian exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt and nickel. The Company's projects include Samphire, Big Lake, Alligator Rivers (ARUP) and Piedmont. The Samphire Project is located 20 kilometers south of Whyalla in regional South Australia and contains inferred resources totaling 47 million pounds amenable to in situ recovery (ISR). The Samphire Project includes uranium historical prospects (Blackbush and Plumbush). It owns 100% of the Big Lake Uranium Project in the Cooper Basin, South Australia, a project targeting discovery of Australia's ISR uranium field. The ARUP Project contains multiple uranium targets, which includes the Caramal uranium resource bearing around 6.5 million pounds of uranium at a high-grade of 3,100 parts per million. The Piedmont Project is located in Northern Italy, containing multiple historic copper, cobalt and nickel mines with notable gold and platinum group element credits.