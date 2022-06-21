Allis Electric : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting of ALLIS
06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Provided by: ALLIS ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
14:14:49
Subject
Announcement of important resolutions of the
2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting of ALLIS
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approval of the proposal for 2021
profit allocation of the company;
in cash dividends (NT$ per share):0.75
in stock dividends (NT$ per share):0.50
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of the amendment to the Articles of
Incorporation of the company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approval of the 2021 Business Report and Financial
Statements of the company.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approval of issuance of new shares upon capital increase
out of earnings 2021.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
