Allis Electric : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting of ALLIS

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approval of the proposal for 2021 profit allocation of the company; in cash dividends (NT$ per share):0.75 in stock dividends (NT$ per share):0.50 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approval of the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation of the company. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approval of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements of the company. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approval of issuance of new shares upon capital increase out of earnings 2021. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.