  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Allis Electric Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1514   TW0001514008

ALLIS ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.

(1514)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
26.40 TWD   -2.58%
02:24aALLIS ELECTRIC : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting of ALLIS
PU
05/12Allis Electric Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/29Allis Electric Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Summary 
Summary

Allis Electric : Announcement of important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting of ALLIS

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ALLIS ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 14:14:49
Subject 
 Announcement of important resolutions of the
2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting of ALLIS
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/21
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Approval of the proposal for 2021
profit allocation of the company;
in cash dividends (NT$ per share):0.75
in stock dividends (NT$ per share):0.50
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of the amendment to the Articles of
Incorporation of the company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approval of the 2021 Business Report and Financial
Statements of the company.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approval of issuance of new shares upon capital increase
out of earnings 2021.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Allis Electric Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 682 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2021 362 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2021 1 597 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 2,88%
Capitalization 5 957 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,5%
Chart ALLIS ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Allis Electric Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIS ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Pin Cheng General Manager & Director
Chun Sheng Teng Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wen Li Chairman
Jui Hsiang Huang Independent Director
Shiang Chi Hu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLIS ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.1.54%200
ABB LTD-25.33%48 984
SIEMENS LIMITED-1.60%10 439
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.59%8 582
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-27.69%7 974
ABB INDIA LIMITED-1.91%5 960