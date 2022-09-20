Advanced search
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALSN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
36.05 USD   +2.68%
09/19Allison Transmission Says It Will Partner With Anadolu Isuzu on Electric Trucks, Buses
MT
09/19Allison Transmission and Anadolu Isuzu Partner on Electric Trucks and Buses
BU
09/19Allison Transmission and Anadolu Isuzu Partner on Electric Trucks and Buses
CI
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets

09/20/2022
Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/

The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Key components of the 130S including the new suspension systems, V-rod brackets, banjo housing, brakes, wheel ends and axle spindle were designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S uses a single motor to generate 225 kilowatts of continuous power, with a peak power of 325 kilowatts, and 26,000 newton meters of torque at the wheels. It also features a two-speed parallel axis gear architecture, efficiently meeting application launch and highway cruise demands, while maximizing energy recovery through 100% regenerative braking capability. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021.

“The introduction of the eGen Power 130S is representative of Allison’s global approach to electric vehicle propulsion. We understand that there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to electrification and a variety of products will be needed to address the wide range of markets Allison serves,” said Heidi Schutte, Allison Transmission Vice President EMEA, APAC & South America Sales. “We are pleased to expand our eGen Power family of e-Axles once again in order to deliver an additional electric propulsion solution for European and Asia Pacific markets.”

The eGen Power series of fully electric axles are modular and designed for installation and easy integration into existing vehicle chassis. Allison’s portfolio of e-Axle models has been developed to address the diverse needs of Allison’s customers as they evaluate electric vehicle capabilities to meet the rigorous demands of the commercial vehicle market.

For more information on Allison’s eGen Power family, please visit https://www.allisontransmission.com/ev-solutions/egen-power.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 693 M - -
Net income 2022 486 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,11x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 3 470 M 3 470 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 99,2%
Technical analysis trends ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 36,05 $
Average target price 43,56 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David S. Graziosi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
G. Frederick Bohley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
J. K. Pareek Chief Information Officer & VP-Information Systems
Rafael Basso Vice President-Operations
Jacalyn C. Bolles Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.-0.83%3 470
PACCAR, INC.-1.10%30 352
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-21.57%20 862
KOMATSU LTD.4.21%18 539
KUBOTA CORPORATION-15.37%17 940
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-30.19%17 239