Allison Transmission : AKIA Metrobuses Equipped with Allison Transmissions Alleviate the Public Transportation Load in Istanbul

60 new AKIA LF25 metrobuses, equipped with Allison fully automatic transmissions, will bring new impetus to public transportation in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL, Turkey, February 2022 - The Directorate General of IETT, (İstanbul Electric, Tram and Tunnel Enterprises) a subsidiary of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), purchased 60 units of AKIA LF25 metrobuses equipped with Allison fully automatic transmissions for the metrobus (BRT) line. The AKIA LF25 Metrobus is manufactured in Bursa, boasts being one of the highest passenger capacity vehicles in the world and is equipped with an Allison T525R fully automatic transmission.

AKIA provides the metrobuses, as a solution to public transportation in cities with high traffic volume. The AKIA Metrobus consists of three cabins with a total length of 25 meters. The vehicle's features also include high maneuverability, double-sided doors, strong and high torque-producing Euro 6 emission engine and double axle drive.

These metrobuses will be delivered to the Directorate General of IETT in the first quarter of 2022 and will boost the passenger capacity of the existing Metrobus line. The aim is to launch double-articulated, high-passenger capacity domestic metrobus vehicles in Turkey -especially in Istanbul - and around the world instead of the more commonly used single-articulated, low-capacity vehicles currently on the Istanbul Metrobus line. Since the higher passenger capacity of the AKIA Metrobus will reduce the overall number of metrobuses on the road, traffic volume and vehicle-induced noise levels will be mitigated, resulting in fuel savings and enhanced urban exhaust and noise emission values.

"At AKIA, we have developed our first Metrobus vehicle produced in Turkey as a solution to the traffic volume of growing cities and metropolises, with the aim of creating the Public Transport System of the Future, said Remzi Baka General Manager of AKIA; "In addition to the modern appearance, and fast and comfortable urban public transportation, our vehicle can be seamlessly integrated into all existing lines and operating services. AKIA Metrobus offers the capability of a bus with the high capacity of a tram. The LF25 is equipped with innovative high technology equipment that ensures safety and comfort for the driver and passengers. Hereby presenting a new vision to the public transportation sector with fewer vehicles, less pollution and lower infrastructure costs, all with even higher passenger capacity."

Allison T525R offers high torque capacity for buses

AKIA LF25 Metrobus will transfer 503hp and 2500Nm torque generated by the Mercedes OM471 engine to the wheels with Allison T525R fully automatic transmission. "Our Metrobus vehicle holds a unique position in its class with its passenger capacity, tech specs and features. We can achieve the required torque in all road conditions with the Allison T525R transmission with retarder," said Baka.

High performance and low operating costs for bus operators

AKIA Metrobus is powered by a Euro 6 Mercedes engine and Allison T525R fully automatic transmission, offering a variety of solutions for urban public transportation, as well as fuel savings.

"Public transportation companies are very sensitive about operating costs as well as purchasing and infrastructure costs. Therefore, we have successfully minimized both passenger transportation costs and maintenance-repair expenses in our metrobus vehicle with the contribution of the Allison fully automatic transmission," said Baka.

"At Allison Transmission, we offer a wide range of fully automatic solutions for city buses and intercity coaches from 7 to 27 meters. Turkey is a major global player in the coach and bus industry. Turkish OEMs are expanding their markets day by day and achieving success in a variety of European countries. AKIA has now entered a new segment with its unique LF25 Metrobus vehicle, which will also increase AKIA's market share," said Burak Kazar, Allison Transmission Turkey Sales Manager.

"The AKIA LF25 Metrobus is a very special vehicle in its segment and comes equipped with the Allison fully automatic transmission as standard. Expectation from metrobuses is quite high in terms of performance, durability and efficiency in big cities, where these are one of the most important vehicles in public transportation. Allison fully automatic transmissions help to fulfill the needs of public transportation fleets with high performance in every aspect," said Kazar.

The AKIA LF25 Metrobuses, equipped with Allison fully automatic transmissions and designed in accordance with European regulations, boast structures and features that can meet all the needs of municipalities. They are slated for production in Turkey and the vehicle is expected to be sold in European countries.