Official ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC. press release

Allison Transmission announced today that a new collective bargaining agreement with the International United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) Local 933 has been ratified. The contract covers approximately 1,600 UAW-represented employees at Allison facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana and has a four-year duration, expiring on November 14, 2027.

“This milestone represents the culmination of dedicated efforts from both our organization and the UAW Local 933, demonstrating our more than 80 years of shared commitment to the well-being of our employees and the success of our company,” said David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO. “We believe that this agreement not only reflects our shared values but also paves the way for a strong future of continued growth.”

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

