Allison Transmission : Announces Technology Day  

09/09/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, today announced that it will host a virtual Technology Day on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

Allison Transmission’s leadership team will discuss the company's longstanding commitment to innovation, Allison’s strategy for its portfolio of conventional and electrified propulsion solutions and the latest product development initiatives. Presentations will be followed by a live Q&A.

Technology Day Topics and Speakers:

Introduction and Strategic Overview
Dave Graziosi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Commercial EV Opportunity and Go-to-Market Strategy
John Coll, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Sales & Service

EV OEM Engagement and Startup Perspective
Alex Schey, Chief Commercial Officer, Electrification

EV Investment Strategy and Development Capabilities
Ryan Millburn, Vice President, Product Engineering

Differentiated EV Technology
Mike Foster, Executive Director - Chief Technology Officer

North America On-Highway Innovation & Market Expansion Opportunities
Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel & Aftermarket

Outside North America On-Highway Innovation & Global Market Trends
Heidi Schutte, Vice President, EMEA, APAC & South America Sales

Global Off-Highway Product Development & Initiatives
Kartik Ramanan, Executive Director, Global Off Highway, Customer Support & Service Engineering

Differentiated Conventional Technology – On- & Off-Highway Products
Conrad Rockey, Vice President, Commercial Powertrain Engineering

Defense, Innovative Product Development & Growth Opportunities
Dana Pittard, Vice President, Defense Programs

To join the event please visit:
http://marketing.allisontransmission.com.pages.services/virtual-technology-day-registration

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.


© Business Wire 2021
