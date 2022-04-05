Allison Transmission : Completes Acquisition of AVTEC's Off-Highway Transmission Portfolio and Component Machining Business

INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2022 - Allison Transmission today announced it has completed the acquisition of India-based AVTEC Ltd.'s off-highway transmission business and AVTEC's Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) off-highway component machining business. The deal, which was first announced on September 16, 2021, has officially closed as of yesterday.

"This acquisition will position Allison's product portfolio for strategic growth in the off-highway segment in India and other global markets that demand purpose-built products that deliver unrivaled performance, durability, reliability and productivity," said Todd Bradford, Vice President, Strategy, Business and Corporate Development at Allison Transmission.

Allison purchased AVTEC's off-highway transmission portfolio and MEPZ off-highway component machining assets for $23 million in cash. Headquartered in New Delhi and part of the CK Birla Group, AVTEC is one of India's largest independent manufacturers of powertrain and precision-engineered products for automotive, off-highway, defense, agriculture and railway industries, in areas of both proprietary products and contract manufacturing.

With this acquisition, Allison will also integrate AVTEC's off-highway component machining operations currently located at the MEPZ facility (Chennai) into Allison's Chennai manufacturing plant to continue producing housings for Allison's off-highway transmissions.