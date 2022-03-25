Allison Transmission : Daqing Oilfield Selects Jereh Fracturing Trucks Equipped with Allison 9832 Oil Field Series™ Transmissions

After two years servicing at Daqing oil field, Jereh fracturing trucks equipped with Allison 9832 Oil Field Series™ transmissions have demonstrated to be the ultimate choice for handling high pressured work in the ever demanding energy sector

BEIJING, March 24, 2022 - Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles gladly announces that the application of Allison's 9832 Oil Field Series™ (OFS) transmission in the Jereh fracturing truck has won the approval of the Daqing Oilfield fleet with proven and outstanding reliability and many other benefits.

"Since 52 units of Allison-equipped fracturing trucks were added to our downhole operation fleet two years ago, they have been primarily used in large-scale/shale oil fracturing projects requiring consistent high pressure and long operation hours on a daily basis," said Li Na, the Project Manager of Downhole Operation Company subordinated to Daqing Oilfield. "We are very impressed by the reliability and productivity of those vehicles in the toughest situations. The Jereh 2500 fracturing truck in conjunction with Allison's transmission is proof of their extraordinary reputation and quality."

As the largest oil field in China, Daqing Oilfield produces more than 40 million tonnes of crude oil per year. Also being one of the rare giant sandstone oil fields in the world, located in North China, its rough terrains and long harsh winters pose big challenges for oil extraction. Designed and built by Yantai Jereh Petroleum Equipment & Technologies Co., Ltd, an industry leader in China, the Jereh 2500 fracturing truck adopts an 8x6 chassis, usually Mercedes-Benz/MAN/ Sinotruck/Norinco. It is powered by a 16V4000S83 Detroit Diesel engine and equipped with an Allison 9832 OFS which can deliver over 3000 horse power with maximum input torque of 12,200 Nm. The model (at 45 ton GVW) carries well fracturing equipment such as the Jereh-developed plunger pump.

Despite delivering more than 3,000-hp and 12200-Nm of torque, the 9832 OFS is sufficiently light and compact for easy installation in the Jereh 2500 fracturing truck. Weighing up to 44 percent less than its competition, the 9832 OFS provides a best in class power-to-weight ratio. In addition to transmitting consistent torque, the model also provides stable oil pressure, lower oil temperature, a wide speed ratio and an available pipeline pressure test function.

"We've discovered that Allison transmissions don't need any major repair. Even after two years in extensive operation, maintenance is also quite easy. This drastically reduces downtime and increases our fleet's profit naturally." Said Li Na. "And Allison has a very responsive after-sales team. We would like to order Allison-equipped trucks again in future."

When fracturing a well, demand a transmission you can count on. For decades, Allison equipment has been tested and proven in the field. With this track record of dependable performance: extended periods between maintenance, smaller speed ratio differentials, smoother gear shifts, less impact on engines and pumps, reduced total vehicle costs and training expenses, Allison transmissions have become the preferred choice for oilfield customers.