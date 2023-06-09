Allison Transmission : Deepens China Commitment with Launch of Next-Generation Hydraulic Fracturing Transmission at 23rd CIPPE

Beijing, June 12, 2023 - On the first day of the 23rd China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (CIPPE), Allison Transmission announced the official introduction of FracTran®, the next-generation hydraulic fracturing transmission, in China. FracTran® is designed to meet the harsh demands of oil and gas fields throughout the world, FracTran® is purpose-built for fracturing, inspired by real customers to maximize productivity with high reliability and powerful performance under pressure.

During CIPPE 2023, Brian Geiselhart, Executive Director, Asia Pacific Sales, Allison Transmission, and Kartik Ramanan, Executive Director, Global Off-Highway, Customer Support & Service Engineering, Allison Transmission, participated in a press conference to discuss the company's progress in the commercial vehicle segment and its business presence in China, as well as its long-term commitment to the Chinese market.

The development of the next-generation FracTran® began in 2018 and was developed as a result of extensive voice of customer insights as well as an analysis of duty-cycle information gathered from Allison's decades of experience operating in oil and gas fields throughout the world. "FracTran® is a revolutionary new product and is designed to meet evolving market needs well into the future," Kartik Ramanan said.

The Allison FracTran® is purpose-built to help customers maximize productivity and sustainability through improved durability, higher horsepower capabilities, low total cost of ownership to minimize unplanned downtime, and increased rigor which results in more usage and less idle time.

The FracTran® is equipped with eight gear ranges and offers multiple gear ratios designed to provide versatility to customers. The FracTran® launched with a rating of 3,300 hp and 13,558 Nm of input torque to meet current market requirements. However, the product is capable of up to 3,500 horsepower.

Its service life of up to 25,000 hours and design that will enable a second life with no hard parts replacement will result in an industry leading total cost of ownership experience. In addition, FracTran® offers life diagnostics for filter elements and transmission fluid, a transmission-mounted control module, torsional measurement diagnostics, and an onboard remote information system.

"The FracTran® product demonstrates our commitment to the development of the Chinese oil and gas field industry and our capabilities of supporting end-user's needs within the China market," said Brian Geiselhart.

2022 was a record year for Allison, driven by strong demand in Allison's global on-highway and off-highway end markets, continued execution of Allison's growth initiatives and further improvements in operating performance. Specifically in China, Allison posted a 59% increase in net sales, led by strong export bus and wide body mining dump (WBMD) sales. Allison will collaborate with OEMs in China to expand its presence in markets such as oil and gas, recreational vehicles, fire trucks, etc. to meet the needs of both OEM partners and end users.

Allison will continue to invest in growth around the world in three ways, including continuously improving the execution of operational and business processes, evolving current product offerings to meet current and future needs, and investing in innovation.