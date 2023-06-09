Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSN   US01973R1014

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:54:27 2023-06-09 pm EDT
52.92 USD   -0.58%
01:40pAllison Transmission : Deepens China Commitment with Launch of Next-Generation Hydraulic Fracturing Transmission at 23rd CIPPE
PU
06/01Malaysia's Largest Waste Management Provider Selects Allison 3000 SeriesTM to Improve Efficiency of Refuse Vehicles
AQ
05/31Malaysia's Largest Waste Management Provider Selects Allison 3000 SeriesTM to Improve Efficiency of Refuse Vehicles
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allison Transmission : Deepens China Commitment with Launch of Next-Generation Hydraulic Fracturing Transmission at 23rd CIPPE

06/09/2023 | 01:40pm EDT
Beijing, June 12, 2023 - On the first day of the 23rd China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (CIPPE), Allison Transmission announced the official introduction of FracTran®, the next-generation hydraulic fracturing transmission, in China. FracTran® is designed to meet the harsh demands of oil and gas fields throughout the world, FracTran® is purpose-built for fracturing, inspired by real customers to maximize productivity with high reliability and powerful performance under pressure.

During CIPPE 2023, Brian Geiselhart, Executive Director, Asia Pacific Sales, Allison Transmission, and Kartik Ramanan, Executive Director, Global Off-Highway, Customer Support & Service Engineering, Allison Transmission, participated in a press conference to discuss the company's progress in the commercial vehicle segment and its business presence in China, as well as its long-term commitment to the Chinese market.

The development of the next-generation FracTran® began in 2018 and was developed as a result of extensive voice of customer insights as well as an analysis of duty-cycle information gathered from Allison's decades of experience operating in oil and gas fields throughout the world. "FracTran® is a revolutionary new product and is designed to meet evolving market needs well into the future," Kartik Ramanan said.

The Allison FracTran® is purpose-built to help customers maximize productivity and sustainability through improved durability, higher horsepower capabilities, low total cost of ownership to minimize unplanned downtime, and increased rigor which results in more usage and less idle time.

The FracTran® is equipped with eight gear ranges and offers multiple gear ratios designed to provide versatility to customers. The FracTran® launched with a rating of 3,300 hp and 13,558 Nm of input torque to meet current market requirements. However, the product is capable of up to 3,500 horsepower.

Its service life of up to 25,000 hours and design that will enable a second life with no hard parts replacement will result in an industry leading total cost of ownership experience. In addition, FracTran® offers life diagnostics for filter elements and transmission fluid, a transmission-mounted control module, torsional measurement diagnostics, and an onboard remote information system.

"The FracTran® product demonstrates our commitment to the development of the Chinese oil and gas field industry and our capabilities of supporting end-user's needs within the China market," said Brian Geiselhart.

2022 was a record year for Allison, driven by strong demand in Allison's global on-highway and off-highway end markets, continued execution of Allison's growth initiatives and further improvements in operating performance. Specifically in China, Allison posted a 59% increase in net sales, led by strong export bus and wide body mining dump (WBMD) sales. Allison will collaborate with OEMs in China to expand its presence in markets such as oil and gas, recreational vehicles, fire trucks, etc. to meet the needs of both OEM partners and end users.

Allison will continue to invest in growth around the world in three ways, including continuously improving the execution of operational and business processes, evolving current product offerings to meet current and future needs, and investing in innovation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 17:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 962 M - -
Net income 2023 595 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,02x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 4 847 M 4 847 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
EV / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 3 500
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 53,23 $
Average target price 53,50 $
Spread / Average Target 0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David S. Graziosi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
G. Frederick Bohley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
J. K. Pareek Chief Information Officer & VP-Information Systems
Rafael Basso Vice President-Operations
David C. Everitt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.26.32%4 847
PACCAR, INC.15.47%40 056
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.93%27 186
KOMATSU LTD.21.77%23 823
EPIROC AB (PUBL)6.35%21 491
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION25.66%20 322
