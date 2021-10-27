Log in
Allison Transmission Exhibits at Waste Expo Brazil, Largest Event in the Country Focused on Solid Waste Management

10/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At the show, which runs Oct. 26-28, Allison Transmission will showcase its 3000 Series™ fully automatic transmission, favored by industry fleet owners, and that delivers greater productivity and benefits in the grueling work of collecting waste

SAO PAULO, Brazil, October 2021 - Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, will exhibit at Waste Expo Brazil. The largest event in the solid waste management sector in the country will bring together manufacturers of machinery, vehicles, equipment, implements, suppliers and specialized service providers, as well as qualified visitors in the cleaning, sanitation and recycling sectors, including federal agencies and regulatory bodies, and municipal public administrators. The Waste Expo Brazil will take place from October 26-28, at the Expo Center Norte, Yellow Pavilion, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

A pioneer in providing fully automatic transmission technology for trucks in the Brazilian market, Allison Transmission has established partnerships with automakers in order to provide products especially for the refuse collection segment. From this joint development, the Allison 3000 Series™ fully automatic transmissions have been integrated into Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz models.

The Allison 3000 Series transmissions are designed to power commercial cargo and passenger vehicles of all sizes. Noted for their strength and reliability, in addition to refuse collection, they can operate in a wide variety of applications, including construction, distribution and fire and emergency. Among the items that can be optionally purchased are the Power Take Off (PTO), used to transfer mechanical power from the engine to the implements, and the output retarder, which provides greater braking to the vehicle and reduces wear on the brake system.

As Allison's presence grows in the Brazilian market, other countries in South America continue to adopt this reliable and efficient technology. The presence of fully automatic transmissions on the continent has grown significantly in industries where the benefits of fully automatic transmissions, such as productivity and reliability, have been amply proven. These gains are complemented by other benefits such as increased comfort, control and low maintenance costs.

Automatic transmissions: reliability in waste collection
Waste collection demands a lot from transmissions, especially with frequent stop and go duty cycles, and only a fully automatic transmission guarantees greater durability, lower maintenance costs and greater availability of the vehicle for work.

Allison Transmission has always sought to highlight the key differences between fully automatic transmissions and automated manual transmissions (AMT). Despite the similarity, they have different construction principles.

In the automated manual transmission there is no clutch pedal, which does not mean that it is not present. The gears are changed through an electronic system that automatically activates the clutch, which does not exclude the normal wear and tear suffered by the clutch set and other transmission components, in addition to the maintenance costs being similar to those of a manual gearbox.

In the fully automatic transmission there is no clutch, which eliminates the need for its replacement due to wear action and optimizes the useful life of components such as cardan shafts, universal joints and the rear axle. It also prolongs the life of the engine, which works in the best operating speed ranges.

Due to the Allison's patented torque converter, which multiplies the engine power, accelerations are faster and the truck collects a greater amount of waste per hour of work. Therefore, fully automatic transmissions are responsible for a performance and productivity improvement of up to 20% compared to manual or automated manual transmissions.

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 15:07:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
