SHANGHAI, July 6, 2023 - Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, has partnered with Tianjin Dong Fang Xian Ke Petroleum Machinery Co., Ltd. (DFXK), upgrading its XJ550-850 workover rig with a variety of Allison Oil Field Series™ (OFS) transmissions to enhance the reliability and durability of the workover rig machines.

Tapping underground oil and gas often involves various complex chemical and mechanical processes. Oil and gas wells may break down at any time during the process of self-injection, pumping, or water and gas injection, which can reduce oil and gas production or even shutdown production if left unmanaged. The workover rig machines troubleshoot and ensure the normal production of crude oil from the well. Allison Oil Field Series transmissions are designed for the toughest conditions in the oilfield. With Continuous Power Technology™, the hydraulic torque converter can increase torque to ensure smooth and continuous engine power output for a wide range of operating conditions.

After more than 10 years of independent innovation, development and continuous improvement, DFXK offers several workover rig machines primarily used for shallow and medium well overhaul operations, achieving a maximum static load of 1350~2250 kilonewtons: the XJ350, XJ550, XJ650, XJ750 and XJ850 models. Its power, winch and transmission are all loaded on the carrier, which is quick and convenient to move and install, with strong off-road performance of the chassis and stable and reliable operation, meeting the requirements of various well repair operations from a depth of 1000 to 9000 meters.

"The durability of Allison's Oil Field Series transmissions has become recognized in the industry, and this partnership will help make DFXK's workover rig machines more reliable and further improve our productivity," said Li Xilu, General Manager of DFXK. "Oilfield conditions are challenging, and Allison transmissions offer better handling, traction and maneuverability when driving on loose soil or in tight spaces, which is why we chose Allison transmissions in the first place."

In Allison's dual mode drive workover applications where a splitter box is required to provide power output, the workover rig can utilize the same engine and transmission for both "road mode" and "winch mode". This dual mode feature allows the operator to switch control from cab-operated to workstation-operated, saving time and increasing efficiency in the field. At the same time, Allison's advanced diagnostics can monitor various operating parameters such as oil level and cartridge life, as well as the operating conditions to determine when maintenance is required, avoiding unnecessary cartridge changes and maximizing protection, thus saving time and operating costs.

In addition, Allison has built a global network of Authorized Distributors and Dealers to provide complete service support, technical support and training to our customers. Many Allison Authorized Distributors offer emergency service and have a local parts warehouse tailored to support their customers' emergency needs.

Allison is committed to taking vehicles to new levels of performance and productivity, while reducing downtime and increasing profits for customers through outstanding reliability. In the future, to meet the operational requirements of energy market applications, Allison will continue its brand promise and spirit of innovation to further optimize its products and high-value solutions to help the development of commercial vehicles worldwide.