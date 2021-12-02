Log in
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

Allison Transmission : Katmerciler to Deliver 118 Units of Hızır Vehicles Equipped with Allison Transmissions to Kenya

12/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
Katmerciler won Kenya's military vehicle procurement tender and will start the delivery of Hızır vehicles equipped with Allison fully automatic transmissions in 2022.

ISTANBUL, Turkey, December 2021- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense vehicles, and medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and Katmerciler, the Turkish vehicle manufacturer which is aspired in defense industries from all over the world, will reinforce 118 Hızır vehicles with Allison fully automatic transmissions which will be delivered to Kenya's Ministry of Defense beginning in 2022. Katmerciler recently won the military vehicle tender organized in line with Kenya's military needs. The final delivery of the vehicles is to be completed in 2023.

The Hızır 4x4 Tactical Wheeled Armoured Vehicle is designed and optimized for high performance under extreme operational conditions in rural and urban areas with a nine personnel capacity. Katmerciler's Hızır vehicle is exceptionally reinforced and has a high level of ballistic and landmine protection, developed according to NATO standards. Hızır vehicles come equipped with Allison 3200 Specialty Series™ fully automatic transmissions as standard and are used effectively in Turkey's local and international operations. While the vehicle is in high demand by other countries due to its competitive features and successful performance in operations, Kenya has signed one of the biggest vehicle deliveries.

The Katmerciler Hızır 4x4 is agile, dynamic, versatile, cost effective and maintenance friendly and is available in various configurations such as command control vehicle, CBRN vehicle, weapon carrier,ambulance vehicle, border security vehicle and reconnaissance vehicle. Allison's patented torque converter ensures the extremely high torque is transferred to the driveline gradually and supports the efficiency of the Katmerciler Hızır in field operations in all applications, road and terrain conditions.

Allison transmissions add value to military operations worldwide with by means of various advantages such as shifting at the right time automatically to provide greater protection for the driveline and ensure faster acceleration, better control, and better maneuverability. The driver can focus on driving and the task at hand as Allison fully automatic transmissions prevent power interruptions and ensure smooth, continuous, full-power shifts.

Allison's torque converter enables less wear and tear on the driveline and conforms with Katmerciler's lower repair costs strategy for its vehicles. Despite challenging operation conditions, any requirement for maintenance and repair costs are reduced.

"Allison Transmission has been providing propulsion solutions for military vehicles for nearly 80 years and stands out as the standard equipment of many vehicles serving in the defense industry, said Berk Gönenç, Allison Transmission Turkey Sales Manager. "More than 600,000 military vehicles globally use Allison fully automatic transmissions for their field operations."

"Katmerciler is one of the key vehicle manufacturers in Turkey's defense industry and its vehicles attract great attention from different areas of the world," said Gönenç. "Therefore, we will keep on supporting the high performance and success of these vehicles equipped with Allison fully automatic transmissions as they go about their demanding work."

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 14:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
