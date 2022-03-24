Log in
Allison Transmission : New Logistics Center for Allison Transmission Japan Begins Operations

03/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
The new Logistics Center will provide more stable supply to meet growing demand for fully automatic transmissions and enhances company's after-sales service for the domestic market

TOKYO, March 24, 2022 - Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that Aska Technos Co., Ltd. that provides logistics functions and customization on consignment for Allison Transmission Japan has relocated and expanded its headquarters to Hachioji City, Tokyo and renewed its Allison Logistics Center service agreement in December 2021. In conjunction with its relocation, Allison Transmission Japan announced that the shipment of its products to OEMs began at the new Allison Logistics Center in January 2022.

Aska Technos began performing logistics operations for Allison Transmission in 1997 and began customizing Allison transmissions imported from the United States and India for OEMs in May 2011. At that time Aska Technos also began providing after-sales services to truck and bus operators, primarily in the Tokyo and Kanagawa area. These after-sales services include the repair, inspection, and overhaul of Allison fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company then obtained ISO9001 certification in 2017. Based on this certification, it performs inspections and operations while striving to offer customers a high level of quality. It also works closely with Allison Transmission Japan, keeping on hand a stock of parts necessary for the customization, repair, and overhaul of Allison transmissions, handling products acceptance and delivery management.

The new Allison Logistics Center has increased monthly shipment capabilities of transmissions to OEMs from 1,000 in the past to over 1,400 and has expanded the customization work area by 29%. Until now, the work area had used five cranes, but with the opening of the center, this has been increased to seven, raising the number of units that can be worked on at the same time and thereby increasing productivity by improving efficiency. In conjunction with this workload capacity increase, the inventory size has also been expanded by 27%, from 1,420 units to 1,800 units. The indoor shipping area has also been expanded by 454 square meters which prevents shipping quality from being affected by the weather, and greatly improves acceptance and delivery work efficiency.

"Not only have we improved our system for supplying fully automatic transmissions, which are increasingly being equipped in vehicles both in Japan and overseas, but we are also seeing a rise in the need for regular inspections as the time draws near for the overhaul of Torqmatic Series™ automatic transmissions, one of the core Allison product series in the domestic market, paired with large city buses", said Shoji Matsui, Executive Director of Aska Technos. "In order to enhance our after-sales service system at the same time, a service center is located inside the new logistics center. This has enabled us to rapidly respond to customer requests. Our products, including rebuilt products, undergo confirmation pre-delivery inspection testing before being shipped to market. With updating one of our test stands, we are now using a total of two test stands. With this framework, we are able to provide customers with a stable supply of products they can trust and rely on."

"In April 2020, we opened a new branch in Shin-Yokohama, which we use to provide rapid service primarily to customers in the Kanagawa and Tokyo metropolitan areas," said Matsui. "We've also raised the number of full-time employees by 50% over the past five years. Roughly half of them are being trained as certified service mechanics, undergoing training specified by Allison's headquarters. We've established a system that will enable us to provide a steady level of service that meets growing market needs."

Demand for vehicles with fully automatic transmissions is growing every year, both in Japan and overseas. Allison Transmission Japan will strive to provide a stable supply to OEMs to meet this demand. In the after-sales service in the domestic market, we will strive to reinforce the customer satisfaction of truck and bus operators and contribute to the productivity of our customers.

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
