    ALSN   US01973R1014

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALSN)
04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
37.37 USD   +0.92%
BU
Allison Transmission Poised to Meet U.S. Defense Department Climate Change Challenge

09/13/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Allison’s experience and investment in defense vehicle fuel efficiency and commercial electric hybrid propulsion aligns with the Pentagon’s climate change and electrification strategy

In the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, the U.S. Department of Defense has requested funding to support the development of hybrid vehicle recharging infrastructure, incorporate fuel efficient technologies and invest in technology to improve performance and reduce logistical requirements for its 60,000 buses, medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles and 250,000 tactical vehicles. Allison Transmission’s product portfolio will help drive the next generation of propulsion solutions to help our military achieve their climate change and electrification objectives.

Allison has provided electric hybrid propulsion solutions for transit buses for nearly 20 years, saving more than 380 million gallons of diesel fuel. In 2020, the company introduced the Allison eGen Flex™, its next generation electric hybrid propulsion system for buses. The eGen Flex can operate up to 50% of the time in engine off mode. It’s capable of traveling in electric-only mode for up to 10 consecutive miles or 50 minutes. This innovative propulsion solution meets the requirements of the 5,000+ buses used by the Department of Defense.

Allison’s proven conventional transmissions are operating in nearly all the Department of Defense’s medium and heavy-duty tactical trucks and the company continues to invest in technology such as Allison’s FuelSense® 2.0 with DynActive® Shifting, which improves fuel consumption by up to 6% and reduces CO2 emissions in conventional vehicles. These features are in high demand by the original equipment manufacturers competing in the U.S. Army’s Common Tactical Truck acquisition program.

The Next Generation Electrified Transmission (NGET) is the newest planned product in Allison’s tactical combat vehicle portfolio that meets requirements across a wide spectrum of applications, including tracked Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Main Battle Tank markets. The design features include an electric hybrid architecture which offer the benefits of increased fuel economy, reduced detection by the enemy increasing soldier survivability, as well as exportable power provisions for on- and off-board systems.

“Allison Transmission is committed to continuing our leadership role in providing defense customers with fuel efficient, reliable and innovative propulsion solutions,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President, Defense Programs, Allison Transmission. “Allison is now able to offer conventional, fully electric, electric hybrid and other innovative propulsion systems. Allison has developed a portfolio of products designed to meet the various needs of our customers – in this case the men and women of our nation’s armed forces.”

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.


