Allison Transmission Recognized with ASE ATMC National Excellence in Training Award for Off-Highway Program

Allison Transmission is proud to announce that it has been honored with a prestigious award for its Off-Highway Maintenance and Overhaul training program. The ASE Training Manager Council (ATMC), a division of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence dedicated to the advancement of training and professional development in the transportation service industry, recognized Allison with a 2022 National Excellence in Training “Grand Award.”

“With a global service network of more than 1,400 Allison Authorized Dealers and Distributors, we understand that training is key to properly maintaining such a robust and geographically expansive group of highly-skilled technicians,” said Todd Dawn, Director of Global Product Training and Technical Publications, Allison Transmission. “After earning National Excellence in Training Awards for our programs in 2020 and 2021, we’re honored to receive the top honors for the first time this year in recognition of Allison’s commitment to providing industry leading training for the Off-Highway segment.”

Allison’s Off-Highway Maintenance and Overhaul training program ensures that service channel technicians have the expertise needed to effectively diagnose and repair the company’s transmissions. Through an innovative, immersive training experience, Allison authorized technicians gain valuable knowledge and skills, which leads to high-quality and efficient repairs that maximize vehicle uptime for customers.

The 2022 National Excellence in Training Awards were presented at a reception hosted by ATMC on November 2 at Industry Week in Las Vegas. The awards are bestowed annually to shine a spotlight on highly effective or innovative training programs, and to emphasize the importance of training to the success of the transportation industry.

Individuals interested in Allison product training can visit the Allison HUB™ or contact their local Allison Authorized Distributor or Dealer using the sales and service locator on allisontransmission.com.

