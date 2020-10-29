Log in
Allison Transmission : Reschedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

10/29/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), the largest global provider of commercial duty fully-automatic transmissions, has rescheduled its third quarter 2020 financial results conference call to 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 29, following this morning’s third-party service provider’s technical difficulties. President and Chief Executive Officer David S. Graziosi and Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer G. Frederick Bohley will review the company's financial performance for the period.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is 1-888-254-3590 and the international dial-in number is 1-929-477-0448. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at http://ir.allisontransmission.com. Additionally, the third quarter 2020 results press release is available on the 'News Releases' page of the website. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. ET on October 29 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 5. The replay dial-in phone number is 1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is 1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 4773658.

About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

© Business Wire 2020

