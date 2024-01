Official ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC. press release

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. David S. Graziosi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and G. Frederick Bohley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will review the company's financial performance for the period. The news release announcing the financial results will be issued post market on Tuesday, February 13.

The dial-in phone number for the conference call is +1-877-425-9470 and the international dial-in number is +1-201-389-0878. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at ir.allisontransmission.com in addition to the fourth quarter results press release on the 'News Releases' page. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from 9:00 p.m. EST on February 13 until 11:59 p.m. EST on February 27. The replay dial-in phone number is +1-844-512-2921 and the international replay dial-in number is +1-412-317-6671. The replay passcode is 13743601.

About Allison Transmission

