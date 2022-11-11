Allison Transmission : Seosan Central Gas Selects Allison Automatics for Liquefied Petroleum Gas Tank Trucks

SEOUL, November 10, 2022 - Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, announced today that demand for Allison Automatics is recently increasing among liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) chargers in South Korea.

Within the energy sector, safety, durability and productivity are important for tank trucks because they are loaded with highly combustible oil or LPG as they travel throughout the city. In addition, convenience, fuel efficiency and economic feasibility are also critical as drivers work from dawn to late night. As a result, the energy sector recognizes the need for Allison fully automatic transmissions to assist drivers through convenience of operation in the upcoming winter season.

Seosan Central Gas, located in Seosan in Chungcheongnam-do, recently purchased a Hyundai Mighty truck equipped with the Allison 1000 xFE™ transmission. A key consideration was that fully automatic transmissions enable drivers to focus on the road without being distracted by shifting gears or power interrupts.

"My left leg hurt so much when I was driving a manual vehicle; however, when I changed to the Allison-equipped Mighty, there was no pain. I understand our company is planning to change all manual vehicles to automatic vehicles in the future," said Lim Han-bin, a Seosan Central Gas driver.

Currently, Seosan Central Gas operates four LPG Tank trucks, including one driven by Lim which is equipped with an Allison fully automatic transmission. Seosan Central Gas plans to change its remaining manual trucks to automatics in the near future.

Tank trucks utilize the Power Take-Off (PTO) when using external power units such as pumps. While manual transmissions require stepping on the clutch while operating the PTO, Allison fully automatic transmissions can operate the PTO even while stationary. In addition, PTO operation is also possible through wireless remote control.

"We are planning for growth in support of LPG charging stations," said Kyoungmee Lee, Regional Director, Allison Transmission Korea. "As more customers experience the economic efficiency and operational convenience of fully automatic transmissions, we expect the market demand to increase significantly in the future."