    ALSN   US01973R1014

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALSN)
Allison Transmission : Showcased Innovative Electrification Solutions at COMTRANS 2021

09/13/2021 | 10:02am EDT
MOSCOW, Russia, September 2021. Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, showcased its latest developments in transportation electrification at the 16th International Commercial Vehicle Show (COMTRANS).

For the first time in Russia, Allison Transmission has presented the Allison eGen Power™ electric axles, integrated fully electric drive systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as the Allison eGen Flex™ electric hybrid system.

The Allison eGen Power e-Axle series is the latest offering in the electrification segment. The development, testing, and deployment of electrified products is one of the top priorities for Allison Transmission. The eGen Power electric axles allow customers to specify vehicles with improved performance. The Allison eGen Power electric axles are compact, ergonomic, and lighter than other products in the segment, with the electric drive units and inverters fully integrated into the axles.

The Allison eGen Flex electric hybrid system is the next step in the evolution of the proven Allison H 40/50 EP™ hybrid system. Unlike its predecessor, the eGen Flex allows a bus, to completely shut off the engine and drive on electric power only in designated areas, such as areas with a prohibition on harmful emissions. The vehicle can switch to electric drive automatically using geofencing technology. The eGen Flex also features an improved layout and a liquid cooling system that simplify installation and help reduce maintenance costs.

In addition to its new offerings, Allison Transmission presented its traditional solutions at COMTRANS 2021. Attendees were be able to learn about the advantages of a fully automatic transmission while viewing an Allison 3000 Series™ fully automatic transmission in the stand. This transmission is widely used in Russian-made commercial vehicles.

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 14:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 428 M - -
Net income 2021 445 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,80x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 3 810 M 3 810 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 36,03 $
Average target price 48,11 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David S. Graziosi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
G. Frederick Bohley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
J. K. Pareek Chief Information Officer & VP-Information Systems
Michael A. Dick Senior Vice President-Operations & Purchasing
Thomas W. Rabaut Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.-16.46%3 810
PACCAR, INC.-3.09%29 027
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.05%27 551
KUBOTA CORPORATION6.22%26 288
EPIROC AB (PUBL)159.61%25 900
KOMATSU LTD.-0.71%24 066