Allison Transmission Showcases Advanced Propulsion Technology at Modern Day Marine Expo

Allison Transmission’s propulsion solutions support the U.S. Marine Corps in its mission to increase fuel efficiencies and mitigate logistics risk in contested environments.

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense vehicles as well as medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, will be exhibiting its latest propulsion technology at the 2022 Modern Day Marine Expo from May 10-12, 2022, which will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Allison Transmission propulsion solutions are featured in every major tactical wheeled vehicle platform used by the U.S. Marine Corps larger than a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV). From the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to the Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) and Logistics Vehicle System Replacement (LVSR), the Marine Corps trusts the world-class reliability and performance of Allison transmissions. The Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV), the Corps’ next-generation vehicle designed to move Marines from ship to shore, is equipped with the powerful Allison 4800SPTM transmission designed to provide ease of operation, superior reliability and torque to take on challenging surf and complete a long swim from ship to shore.

In addition, when the Marine Corps sought to improve fuel economy in their workhorse MTVR, Allison responded by providing more fuel-efficient software settings and a means for the Marine Corps to deploy the changes throughout the fleet. Allison’s FuelSense® 2.0 is an advanced set of software and electronic controls that deliver quantifiable fuel savings of up to 6% without sacrificing performance. Key features such as Neutral at Stop and DynActive® Shifting use a learning algorithm to achieve an ideal balance between fuel consumption and performance by automatically selecting the most efficient shift point. Together, these features optimize efficiency and performance while maintaining the traditional Allison advantages of quality, reliability, durability, and productivity.

In a briefing to the U.S. House of Representatives on December 2, 2021, Lieutenant General Edward Banta, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics, underscored the importance of fuel efficiency and described how the Marine Corps has been able to reduce the demand on fuel with their existing platforms. “We’ve made some successes there with software updates to our MTVR fleet that yielded 10-15% efficiency improvements in current fuel sources,” said Lt-Gen Banta. Allison’s FuelSense 2.0 contributed to these improvements.

“Allison Transmission’s brand promise is to provide the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions in the world to enable our customers to work more efficiently. Allison is proud to support the Marine Corps expeditionary force capable of littoral operations in contested environments by maximizing mobility and reducing logistical demand,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs, Allison Transmission.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005266/en/