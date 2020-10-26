Allison Transmission : U.S. Army's Mobile Protected Firepower Program Features Allison Transmissions

Allison’s 3040 MX cross-drive transmission chosen by both manufacturers competing for the Army’s new Mobile Protected Firepower vehicle.

Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and military vehicles, is an active participant in the U.S. Army’s combat vehicle modernization plan, including the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) program. The two vehicle manufacturers selected to compete for the MPF contract have selected Allison’s 3040 MX cross-drive transmission for their vehicles. The Army intends to procure more than 500 MPF vehicles over the next 10 years.

The MPF is a new armored light tank designed to increase the combat power of the Army’s light brigades. Unlike the Army’s armored brigades, the service’s infantry brigades lack the ability to defeat enemy tracked combat vehicles, fortified bunkers and other armor threats. MPF provides these light brigades with the mobility and firepower capability needed to defeat current and future threats. The MPF program is one of the Army’s highest priority signature modernization initiatives.

The Army is poised to begin evaluating MPF prototypes from each competitor this winter and will make a final selection of one vehicle manufacturer to produce MPF in the summer of 2022. Both MPF candidates rely on Allison’s proven 3040 MX cross-drive transmission, designed for medium-tracked combat vehicles, and provide power, steering and braking of the MPF vehicle. The 3040 MX is an updated variant of Allison’s X300 transmission that has powered combat vehicles worldwide for decades.

“We appreciate the opportunity to provide the propulsion systems for the critically important MPF program for the United States Army,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs at Allison Transmission. “As we continue to support the military’s critical missions through our world-class fully automatic transmissions, Allison is also collaborating with international customers in the Middle East, Asia and Europe to meet their transmission requirements for medium weight armored vehicles.”

Allison works with OEMs around the world to design, develop, manufacture and support transmissions that deliver in the toughest conditions. For fleets that are developing new wheeled or tracked vehicles, Allison can tailor a transmission specifically for that application. Allison engineers and manufactures reliable and fully customizable propulsion solutions, so customers experience reduced downtime and increased ability to accomplish critical objectives.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

