Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.    ALSN

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allison Transmission : U.S. Army's Mobile Protected Firepower Program Features Allison Transmissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Allison’s 3040 MX cross-drive transmission chosen by both manufacturers competing for the Army’s new Mobile Protected Firepower vehicle.

Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and military vehicles, is an active participant in the U.S. Army’s combat vehicle modernization plan, including the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) program. The two vehicle manufacturers selected to compete for the MPF contract have selected Allison’s 3040 MX cross-drive transmission for their vehicles. The Army intends to procure more than 500 MPF vehicles over the next 10 years.

The MPF is a new armored light tank designed to increase the combat power of the Army’s light brigades. Unlike the Army’s armored brigades, the service’s infantry brigades lack the ability to defeat enemy tracked combat vehicles, fortified bunkers and other armor threats. MPF provides these light brigades with the mobility and firepower capability needed to defeat current and future threats. The MPF program is one of the Army’s highest priority signature modernization initiatives.

The Army is poised to begin evaluating MPF prototypes from each competitor this winter and will make a final selection of one vehicle manufacturer to produce MPF in the summer of 2022. Both MPF candidates rely on Allison’s proven 3040 MX cross-drive transmission, designed for medium-tracked combat vehicles, and provide power, steering and braking of the MPF vehicle. The 3040 MX is an updated variant of Allison’s X300 transmission that has powered combat vehicles worldwide for decades.

“We appreciate the opportunity to provide the propulsion systems for the critically important MPF program for the United States Army,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs at Allison Transmission. “As we continue to support the military’s critical missions through our world-class fully automatic transmissions, Allison is also collaborating with international customers in the Middle East, Asia and Europe to meet their transmission requirements for medium weight armored vehicles.”

Allison works with OEMs around the world to design, develop, manufacture and support transmissions that deliver in the toughest conditions. For fleets that are developing new wheeled or tracked vehicles, Allison can tailor a transmission specifically for that application. Allison engineers and manufactures reliable and fully customizable propulsion solutions, so customers experience reduced downtime and increased ability to accomplish critical objectives.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
04:06pALLISON TRANSMISSION : U.S. Army's Mobile Protected Firepower Program Features A..
BU
10/14ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/07ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Announces Chief People Officer, Lorraine Parker-Clegg
BU
10/06ALLISON TRANSMISSION : launches eGen PowerTM, Its New Zero Emission Electric Axl..
PU
10/06ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Launches eGen Power™, Its New Zero Emission Electri..
BU
10/01ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Receives Innovation Award for On-board Energy Conversion ..
BU
09/28ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Builds on Demonstrated Performance and Improved Shift Qua..
BU
09/24ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Shanghai Urban Sanitation improves efficiency of high-pre..
PU
09/08ALLISON TRANSMISSION : UD Trucks offers Allison fully automatic transmissions wi..
PU
09/08ALLISON TRANSMISSION : UROVESA to supply Spanish Armed Forces with 663 VAMTACs f..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 033 M - -
Net income 2020 309 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 4 378 M 4 378 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 47,73 $
Last Close Price 38,67 $
Spread / Highest target 81,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Graziosi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence E. Dewey Chairman
Michael A. Dick Senior Vice President-Operations & Purchasing
G. Frederick Bohley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Dean E. Ranalli Chief Information Officer & VP-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.-19.97%4 378
PACCAR, INC.17.12%32 067
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.62%22 515
KOMATSU LTD.-4.73%22 421
KNORR-BREMSE AG13.06%19 578
EPIROC AB18.71%18 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group