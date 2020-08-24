Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.    ALSN

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allison Transmission : Vehicle Testing Begins at Allison Transmission's Newly Opened and State-of-the-Art Indianapolis Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Allison Transmission’s Vehicle Environmental Test Center is now available for Allison and its partners to conduct consistent and repeatable testing in real-world and extreme conditions, all in one location.

Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems, recently opened its new Vehicle Environmental Test (VET) center to conduct year-round testing, replicating vehicle environments and duty cycles, compressing product development times and supporting innovation for the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005539/en/

Allison Transmission opens state-of-the-art Vehicle Environmental Test center. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allison Transmission opens state-of-the-art Vehicle Environmental Test center. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This facility is a direct reflection of our commitment to advancing new product development technologies and reducing time to market,” said Randy Kirk, Senior Vice President, Product Engineering and Program Management at Allison Transmission. “The VET center will facilitate rapid product development for conventional, alternative fuel and electric vehicles, providing Allison and our customers an efficient and effective tool for next generation innovation and collaboration.”

The 60,000-square-foot facility houses a hot soak chamber, a cold soak chamber, and two chassis dyne-equipped environmental chambers capable of simulating a broad range of duty cycles, environmental conditions from negative 54 degrees to 125 degrees Fahrenheit, altitudes up to 18,000 feet, simulated grades and other on-road conditions. The VET center can accommodate most commercial on-highway, off-highway and wheeled defense vehicle applications, supporting testing for a wide-range of propulsion systems, including conventional powertrains, alternative fuel, electric hybrid, fully electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. It is located on the campus of Allison Transmission’s global headquarters in Indianapolis, is the only one of its kind in the Midwest and is truly unique in offering this range of capabilities for public use.

“We are excited to have this facility that will provide our customers and partners enhanced capabilities to conduct full-vehicle testing by replicating environments and duty cycles all in one centralized location, allowing them to bring new and innovative technology and vehicle systems to market faster and more efficiently. For players in our industry this translates into a competitive advantage, as innovation drives the industry forward,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales for Allison Transmission.

The VET facilitates immediate evaluation and responses to issues under controlled conditions that ensure the desired operating environments can be isolated, tested, and replicated real time. This capability provides Allison and its partners with a unique advantage in the development of new products. The VET center is equipped to help our engineers, our OEM partners, body builders, suppliers and fleet owners innovate their vehicles, optimize performance and accelerate time to market, by testing safely and confidently in a single, environment-controlled and seasonally independent location.

For more information about the VET visit http://www.allisontransmission.com/VET and to view images and video of this impressive facility, click here.

About Allison Transmission

(NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and is a leader in hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses. Allison transmissions are used in a variety of applications including refuse, construction, fire, distribution, bus, motorhomes, defense and energy. Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.allisontransmission.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
04:06pALLISON TRANSMISSION : Vehicle Testing Begins at Allison Transmission's Newly Op..
BU
08/21ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20HYBRID REFUSE TRUCKS WITH ALLISON AU : As jolt-free as a fully electric truck; a..
PU
08/18ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Declares quarterly dividend
AQ
08/14ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/11ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Hino gives Australian fire fighters and outback workers a..
PU
08/10ALLISON TRANSMISSION : T 280TM automatic transmission selected for new J-Bus med..
PU
08/05ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
08/04ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/04ALLISON TRANSMISSION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 977 M - -
Net income 2020 283 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 4 039 M 4 039 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 46,18 $
Last Close Price 35,68 $
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David S. Graziosi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence E. Dewey Chairman
Michael A. Dick Senior Vice President-Operations & Purchasing
G. Frederick Bohley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Dean E. Ranalli Chief Information Officer & VP-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.-26.16%4 039
PACCAR, INC.10.01%30 122
KUBOTA CORPORATION3.53%20 047
KOMATSU LTD.-14.84%19 938
KNORR-BREMSE AG12.99%19 472
EPIROC AB12.99%17 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group