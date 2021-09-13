Log in
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

Allison Transmission : Zhongtong Bus Partners with Allison Transmission to Upgrade Public Transport in Armenia

09/13/2021
The successful dispatch of 211 Zhongtong CNG city buses equipped with Allison T270R will provide commuters in Armenia's capital with a greener, more convenient and comfortable way to travel

BEIJING, September 2021 - Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles and leading Chinese bus manufacturer Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. joined together and delivered 211 compressed natural gas (CNG) city buses equipped with Allison T270R transmissions to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

As the capital of Armenia, Yerevan has posed challenges to city bus makers with its hot summers, cold winters and narrow downtown roadways. Due to their environmental friendliness and lower noise compared to buses with diesel engines, natural gas buses fit best in the intensely populated metropolis. Catering for inner city traffic, this 8-meter-long low-entry bus model is the product of Zhongtong's sophisticated bus making platform and meets the operational needs of Yerevan's public transport.

The bus model has 25 seats and is rated for 60 passengers. Powered by a 200hp Weichai CNG engine and an Allison T270R fully automatic transmission with gross input torque 900Nm, the bus complies with Euro V pollutant emission standards. The transmission also features 6 forward speeds, 1 reverse and an integral retarder which extends the life of the brakes and lowers maintenance costs.

'Allison's fully automatic transmission has Allison's patented Continuous Power Technology™, which delivers smoother, seamless shifts providing superior passenger comfort, ' said Zhang Zhengwei, Director of Zhongtong Bus North China. 'It's torque converter technology multiplies engine torque to significantly improve startability and launch, resulting in higher operational productivity which maximizes the benefits of a natural gas engine.'

Allison Automatics are perfectly suited to natural gas engines on city buses. While a manual or automated manual transmission (AMT) loses power with every shift, an Allison fully automatic transmission increases power and accelerated speed, achieving better fuel economy and less pollutant emission.

'Allison's products offer high reliability, stability, greater fuel economy and easier control of the bus that greatly reduce driver's stress. Allison Automatics are ideal for city buses in heavy traffic conditions.' Continued Zhang.

Allison fully automatic transmissions take away driver distraction and remove cumbersome shifting so the driver can focus on handling and manoeuvering the bus, especially critical in heavy traffic situations and narrow roadways. Allison Automatics also help fleets expand their potential driver pool. While today's drivers are less familiar with driving manual transmissions, fully automatics are easy to drive. Even the most experienced drivers benefit from more precise, safe handling and improved comfort.

Like all Allison fully automatic transmissions, the Allison T270R transmission features Allison's 5th Generation Electronic Controls, which offer an enhanced array of smart controls designed for the specific needs of any application. Allison fully automatics only require periodic oil and filter changes meaning less downtime and lower life-cycle costs, thus achieving greater vehicle reliability with more time on the road.

'The partnership between Zhongtong and Allison began in 2007 and the two sides have established a sustainable relationship for more than a decade. Allison is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for commercial vehicles, with a large global sales and service network. We will continue to provide high quality products and services to Zhongtong,' said David Wu, General Manager of Allison Transmission China.

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 14:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
