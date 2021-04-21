Allison Transmission : 2020 ESG Report

CEO LETTER ABOUT ALLISON INNOVATION SUPPLY CHAIN THE ALLISON TEAM HEALTH AND SAFETY ENVIRONMENT COMMUNITIES SASB

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

OFFICER LETTER

Dear Stakeholders,

We are delighted to present the first Allison Transmission Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, where we intend to provide initial data regarding our environmental performance, our social impacts, and our discussions on how we govern these issues. The report is aligned with the guidelines of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and the UN Declaration on Human Rights, thus allowing us to highlight our commitment to the ideals of corporate citizenship.

2020 was an unprecedented year for all of us. The COVID-19 pandemic challenged many aspects of how we operate. In order to reduce as much risk as possible for our essential employees critical to the physical manufacture and delivery of our product, many of our

colleagues transitioned to remote work, and those who were onsite changed how they worked and collaborated. I am very proud of how quickly we pivoted and adapted, demonstrated a high level of care and concern for each other, and kept working together to deliver the Allison promise. While I am not surprised by the resilience shown by our team, customers, suppliers and communities, I am extraordinarily appreciative of their efforts.

This past year was also marked by social upheaval in a number of regions around the globe that has served to strengthen our desire to recognize the power of different thought, accept and respect each individual, and strive to create an inclusive workplace where everyone can reach their full potential. We continued hosting small group forums, diversity celebrations and established a multicultural employee resource group in order to foster conversations about the topics of race, gender, discrimination and unconscious bias. These conversations are not always easy, but they are necessary.

We continued our productive output this past year and are innovating more now than ever before in our history. I believe Allison is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities across all of our end markets and showcase the potential of our company and team.

So, let me again take this opportunity to thank the Allison Team, and our customers, suppliers and communities as we continue Improving the Way the World Works.

Sincerely,

David S. Graziosi

President and Chief Executive Officer