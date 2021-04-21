Allison Transmission : 2020 ESG Report

Providing the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions in the world
TABLE OF CONTENTS
02 / Chief Executive Officer Letter
03 / About Allison
-Governance
-Ethics and Compliance
06 / Innovation
-More Sustainable Efficiency
-New Product Development
-Product/Services Highlights
10 / Managing our Supply Chain
-Supplier Code of Conduct -Supplier Risk Assessment Process
11 / The Allison Team
-Inclusion and Diversity
13 / Health and Safety
-Our Data
-Continuous Improvement
15 / Environment
17 / Communities
19 / SASB Table
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
OFFICER LETTER
Dear Stakeholders,
We are delighted to present the first Allison Transmission Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, where we intend to provide initial data regarding our environmental performance, our social impacts, and our discussions on how we govern these issues. The report is aligned with the guidelines of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and the UN Declaration on Human Rights, thus allowing us to highlight our commitment to the ideals of corporate citizenship.
2020 was an unprecedented year for all of us. The COVID-19 pandemic challenged many aspects of how we operate. In order to reduce as much risk as possible for our essential employees critical to the physical manufacture and delivery of our product, many of our
believe Allison is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities across all of our end markets and showcase the potential of our company and team.
colleagues transitioned to remote work, and those who were onsite changed how they worked and collaborated. I am very proud of how quickly we pivoted and adapted, demonstrated a high level of care and concern for each other, and kept working together to deliver the Allison promise. While I am not surprised by the resilience shown by our team, customers, suppliers and communities, I am extraordinarily appreciative of their efforts.
This past year was also marked by social upheaval in a number of regions around the globe that has served to strengthen our desire to recognize the power of different thought, accept and respect each individual, and strive to create an inclusive workplace where everyone can reach their full potential. We continued hosting small group forums, diversity celebrations and established a multicultural employee resource group in order to foster conversations about the topics of race, gender, discrimination and unconscious bias. These conversations are not always easy, but they are necessary.
We continued our productive output this past year and are innovating more now than ever before in our history. I believe Allison is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities across all of our end markets and showcase the potential of our company and team.
So, let me again take this opportunity to thank the Allison Team, and our customers, suppliers and communities as we continue Improving the Way the World Works.
Sincerely,
David S. Graziosi
President and Chief Executive Officer
0 2 / A L L I S O N T R A N S M I S S I O N
ABOUT ALLISON
Allison Transmission is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems. Allison offers a broad range of propulsion solutions that Improve the Way the World Works, and our products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency, etc.), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked).
The business was founded in 1915 and has been headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, since inception. Allison was an operating unit of General Motors Corporation from 1929 until 2007, when Allison once again became a stand-alone company. In March 2012, Allison began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ALSN." We have approximately 20 manufacturing and other facilities in eight countries, with plants in Indianapolis, Michigan, Tennessee, Hungary and India.
Approximately 79% of revenues were generated in North America in 2020, and we have a global presence serving customers in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. We serve customers through an independent network of more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.
1,400
independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.
~79%
79% of revenues were generated in North America in 2020
Sliedrecht,
the Netherlands
Regional HQ
Sales Office
Parts Distribution Center
Auburn Hills, Michigan
Szentgotthárd,
Manufacturing Facility
Indianapolis, USA
Hungary
Global HQ
Manufacturing Facility
Sales Office
Customization Center
Manufacturing Facility
Parts Distribution Center
Shanghai, China
Lewisburg, Tennessee
Regional HQ
Sales Office
Walker Die Casting
Customization Center
Parts Distribution Center
Chennai,
India
Sales Office
Manufacturing Facility
São Paulo, Brazil
Customization Center
Parts Distribution Center
Regional HQ
Sales Office
Customization Center
Parts Distribution Center
0 3 / A L L I S O N T R A N S M I S S I O N
As of December 31, 2020, we had approximately 3,300 employees, with roughly 89% located in the U.S. Approximately 47% of our U.S. employees are represented by the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America ("UAW") and work under a collective bargaining agreement. In December 2017, we entered into a six-year collective bargaining agreement with UAW Local 933 that expires in November 2023. There have been no strikes or labor-related work stoppages in over 30 years.
Years ended December 31,
(dollars in millions)
2020
2019
Net sales
$
2,081
$
2,698
Cost of sales
1,083
1,304
Gross profit
998
1,394
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
317
356
Engineering-research and development
147
154
Environmental remediation
-
(8)
Total operating expenses
464
502
Operating income
534
892
Other expense, net:
Interest expense, net
(137)
(134)
Other (expense) income, net
(4)
10
Total other expense, net
(141)
(124)
Income before income taxes
393
768
Income tax expense
(94)
(164)
Net income
$
299
$
604
3,300
employees
Training is key to properly maintaining any Allison transmission, and having
first-ratetraining program can make all the difference. The Training Managers Council, sponsored by The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, recognized Allison with a National Excellence in Training Award for a redesigned comprehensive training program.
A top priority remains the safety and well-being of Allison's extended family and employees around the globe
0 4 / A L L I S O N T R A N S M I S S I O N
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
