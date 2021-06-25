Allison Transmission : Exhibits eGen Power™, Electric Axles for Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicles for the First Time in Japan

Allison Transmission eGen Power electric axles are being exhibited at the Automotive Engineering Expo Online as a commitment to realize a zero-emission society

TOKYO, June 2021 - Allison Transmission Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, exhibits eGen Power™, Allison's fully integrated zero-emission electric axle for the first time in Japan at the Automotive Engineering Expo Online. https://aee.online.jsae.or.jp/en/exhibition/detail.html?id=457 (Registration required)

Allison has launched the Allison eGen™ brand with an investment of approximately $250 million over the past three years to develop electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion technology as a responsible corporate citizen to realize a zero-emission society around the globe.

The eGen Power Series, which is exhibited for the first time in the Japanese market, is a fully integrated system with dual electric motors, a multi-speed gearbox, a gear actuator and an oil cooler that minimizes the need for changes to the current chassis and suspension design. The extremely compact design leaves critical space between the wheels for batteries and/or auxiliary equipment. The multi-speed gearbox is optimized for both low speed gradeability and high-top speed without sacrificing efficiency. Compatible with axle weight of 10 to 13 ton, the dual motor eGen Power is among the most powerful propulsion solutions in its class with continuous power of 557 horsepower (416 kilowatts) and peak output power of 722 horsepower (539 kilowatts) at the power supply of 650V.

With its high performance, reliability, excellent acceleration, and maneuverability, Emergency One (UK) Ltd, the market leader in the United Kingdom in fire and rescue vehicles, signed a memorandum of understanding with Allison in April 2021 to sell Emergency One vehicles equipped with Allison's eGen Power.

Allison will continue to work with commercial vehicle manufacturers around the world to build a decarbonized society by developing new technologies to increase efficiency and make effective use of the earth's limited resources.