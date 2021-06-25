Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSN   US01973R1014

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allison Transmission : Exhibits eGen Power™, Electric Axles for Medium- and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicles for the First Time in Japan

06/25/2021 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allison Transmission eGen Power electric axles are being exhibited at the Automotive Engineering Expo Online as a commitment to realize a zero-emission society

TOKYO, June 2021 - Allison Transmission Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, exhibits eGen Power™, Allison's fully integrated zero-emission electric axle for the first time in Japan at the Automotive Engineering Expo Online. https://aee.online.jsae.or.jp/en/exhibition/detail.html?id=457 (Registration required)

Allison has launched the Allison eGen™ brand with an investment of approximately $250 million over the past three years to develop electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion technology as a responsible corporate citizen to realize a zero-emission society around the globe.

The eGen Power Series, which is exhibited for the first time in the Japanese market, is a fully integrated system with dual electric motors, a multi-speed gearbox, a gear actuator and an oil cooler that minimizes the need for changes to the current chassis and suspension design. The extremely compact design leaves critical space between the wheels for batteries and/or auxiliary equipment. The multi-speed gearbox is optimized for both low speed gradeability and high-top speed without sacrificing efficiency. Compatible with axle weight of 10 to 13 ton, the dual motor eGen Power is among the most powerful propulsion solutions in its class with continuous power of 557 horsepower (416 kilowatts) and peak output power of 722 horsepower (539 kilowatts) at the power supply of 650V.

With its high performance, reliability, excellent acceleration, and maneuverability, Emergency One (UK) Ltd, the market leader in the United Kingdom in fire and rescue vehicles, signed a memorandum of understanding with Allison in April 2021 to sell Emergency One vehicles equipped with Allison's eGen Power.

Allison will continue to work with commercial vehicle manufacturers around the world to build a decarbonized society by developing new technologies to increase efficiency and make effective use of the earth's limited resources.

Disclaimer

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 14:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
10:13aALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Exhibits eGen Power™, Electric Axles for Medium- a..
PU
06/18ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Three Year French Study Shows Lower Total Cost of Owners..
PU
06/04ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Sinopec SJP Petroleum Machinery Company Selects Allison ..
PU
06/02ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Introduces xFE Transmissions for Medium-Duty Trucks
PU
06/01ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Introduces Next-Generation Hydraulic Fracturing Transmis..
BU
06/01ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : BMO Capital Downgrades Allison Transmission Holdings to ..
MT
06/01ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Goldman Sachs Downgrades Allison Transmission Holdings t..
MT
05/27ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Senior Vice President, Product Engineering & Planning, R..
PU
05/27ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
05/27ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : King Long China exports CNG Buses Equipped with Allison ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 414 M - -
Net income 2021 443 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,82x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 4 357 M 4 357 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 39,77 $
Average target price 48,78 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David S. Graziosi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
G. Frederick Bohley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael A. Dick Senior Vice President-Operations & Purchasing
Thomas W. Rabaut Lead Independent Director
Richard Vanfleet Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.-7.79%4 291
PACCAR, INC.1.69%30 716
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.54%27 419
EPIROC AB (PUBL)156.93%26 231
KUBOTA CORPORATION2.18%25 068
KOMATSU LTD.-0.94%23 794