Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALSN   US01973R1014

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allison Transmission : Indonesia's Medium Tank Program Features Allison Transmission

05/18/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allison’s cross-drive transmission powers Indonesia’s Harimau (Black Tiger) Medium Tank.

Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and military vehicles, is an active participant in defense programs around the world. Most recently, Allison Transmission has proudly collaborated with Caterpillar Defense, FNSS and PT Pindad, to provide a new medium tank to the Indonesian Armed Forces, known as the Harimau. Nail Kurt, FNSS General Manager and CEO, reports planned production of between 200 and 400 of these tanks that are uniquely suited for the dense vegetation prevalent in Asia. (https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/turkish-indonesian-tank-ready-for-mass-production/1247122)

The Harimau is a new medium weight tank designed to increase the capability of the Armed Forces mechanized forces, providing Indonesia with the mobility and firepower capability needed in some of the most difficult terrain. The Harimau program is one of the Indonesia’s highest priority signature modernization initiatives and has passed extensive testing by both FNSS/PT Pindad and the Indonesian Armed Forces and now enters full production. The Harimau tank relies on Allison’s proven cross-drive transmission technology, designed for medium-tracked combat vehicles, and provides propulsion, steering and braking. The automatic transmission, manufactured under license by Caterpillar Defense in Shrewsbury, UK, has powered combat vehicles worldwide for decades.

“We appreciate the opportunity to provide the propulsion systems for this critically important and impressive vehicle for the Indonesian Armed Forces,” said Dana Pittard, Vice President for Defense Programs at Allison Transmission. “As we continue to support Indonesia with our world-class fully automatic transmissions, Allison is also collaborating with customers around the world to meet their current and future transmission requirements for medium weight armored vehicles. Allison Transmission is incredibly proud to collaborate with Caterpillar Defense, FNSS and PT Pindad to deliver quality products at tremendous value.”

Allison works with OEMs around the world to design, develop, manufacture and support transmissions that deliver in the most extreme conditions. For fleets that are developing new wheeled or tracked vehicles, Allison can tailor a transmission specifically for that application. Allison engineers and manufactures reliable and fully customizable propulsion solutions, so customers experience reduced downtime and increased ability to accomplish critical objectives.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
04:06pALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Indonesia's Medium Tank Program Features Allison Transmi..
BU
05/14ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security..
AQ
05/06ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/03ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Allison Transmiss..
MT
04/29ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
04/28ALLISON TRANSMISSION : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Tops Street View Amid Lower Q1 EPS, Revenue
MT
04/28ALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Q1 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
04/28ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 414 M - -
Net income 2021 443 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 4 976 M 4 976 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 49,33 $
Last Close Price 45,42 $
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David S. Graziosi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
G. Frederick Bohley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Michael A. Dick Senior Vice President-Operations & Purchasing
Thomas W. Rabaut Lead Independent Director
Richard Vanfleet Reynolds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS, INC.5.31%4 976
PACCAR, INC.8.72%32 563
KUBOTA CORPORATION16.97%28 310
KOMATSU LTD.19.04%28 138
EPIROC AB (PUBL)160.58%27 288
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION13.06%25 931