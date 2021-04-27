Allison Transmission : Recognized in Episode of Military Makeover Operation Career Airing on Lifetime TV

The company will be featured in an April 29 episode of a special series chronicling organizations providing employment opportunities to military veterans.

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked Defense vehicles, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and a leader in electrified propulsion systems, will appear on Military Makeover Operation Career airing on Lifetime TV. This special edition series captures the stories of military veterans who are transitioning to civilian life and the organizations providing employment opportunities to these veterans to ensure a successful transition.

Allison makes a difference in the lives of military veterans seeking civilian employment through its veteran recruitment initiative. The episode, which airs on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, May 7, chronicles the stories of Allison employees who have excelled with the company after accomplished careers in the U.S. military.

“Allison’s long history of supporting the U.S. military dates back to 1917, when we first began engineering and production support for World War I aircraft engines,” said Dana Pittard, U.S. Army Veteran and VP, Defense Programs at Allison Transmission. “Today, Allison provides transmissions for all wheeled U.S. Defense vehicles larger than the HMMWV, and more than half of the U.S. military’s tracked combat vehicles so a career at Allison is a very natural fit for veterans. We are proud to give back to those who have served our country in uniform through our recruitment initiative.”

With an estimated 200,000 U.S. service members transitioning to civilian life each year, creating new opportunities for veterans is an ongoing challenge. Allison believes that the unique experiences and skillsets that military veterans bring to the organization make them valued members of the Allison team. The company attributes its continued success to the diverse skills, experiences and backgrounds each professional brings to the organization.

To learn more about the veteran recruitment initiative at Allison Transmission, please visit allisontransmission.com/careers.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427006061/en/