Allison Ventures to invest in early and growth stage companies to drive technology advancement across commercial-duty mobility and work solutions.

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, today announced it is launching Allison Ventures.

Allison Ventures will strategically invest in, and partner with, start-up and growth-stage companies to foster advancements in commercial-duty mobility and work solutions. The team is focused on advancing Allison’s global strategy in the ever-evolving mobility market. Allison Ventures is not a separate investment fund but embedded within Allison’s corporate team.

“Allison Ventures will allow us to increase our innovation pipeline in support of industry technology advancement across commercial-duty mobility and work solutions to further our mission to Improve the Way the World Works," said Todd Bradford, Vice President, Strategy, Business and Corporate Development, Allison Transmission.

The Allison Ventures team will focus on technologies that will shape the future of commercial-duty mobility and work solutions. Initial areas of interest to include new technologies and business model innovations related to connectivity, digitization, automation, sustainability, electrification, manufacturing and operations.

To learn more about Allison Ventures, visit allisontransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

