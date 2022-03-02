Heishan Fleet Selects Tonly Wide Body Mining Dump Trucks Equipped with Allison 4800 Off-Road Series™ Transmissions

Allison equipped trucks offer powerful performance, faster acceleration and ease of operation resulting in more loads per day and an estimated 10% increase in productivity

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that Heishan Fleet (Xinjiang Tiantuo Jiye Mechanic Engineering Co., Ltd.), a renowned mining and infrastructure company based in Xinjiang, has placed an order for over 100 units of Tonly wide body mining dump (WBMD) trucks equipped with Allison 4800 Off Road Series™ (ORS) transmissions.

Heishan Fleet reports a 10% increase in productivity in WBMD trucks equipped with Allison transmissions due to powerful performance, faster acceleration and ease of operation. (Photo: Business Wire)

This award represents a milestone in Allison’s pursuit to capture market share in the global wide body mining dump truck market. This Allison initiative represents a growth opportunity in excess of $50 million of annual revenue for Allison’s Outside North America On-Highway end market.

“Since we began operating WBMD trucks equipped with Allison transmissions over six months ago, there has been a significant increase in productivity on our job sites,” said Jin Hongxin, Vice General Manager of Heishan Fleet. “Our fleet of WBMD trucks mainly operate in open coal-mining pits, separating coal from rocks, which is a harsh environment requiring long shifts from our trucks. The Allison-equipped vehicles can carry more loads per day due to powerful performance, faster acceleration and ease of operation. The new WMBD trucks have an estimated 10% increase in productivity compared to trucks with manual transmissions.”

“In addition, the new trucks have significantly reduced our maintenance costs,” said Jin. “Aside from periodic oil and filter changes, repairs are not often needed, which also reduces vehicle downtime and further enhances productivity. When the 4800 ORS transmissions do need maintenance, Allison’s leading service network provides a fast response. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Allison Transmission.”

Purchased from Shaanxi Tonly Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., a leader in China’s mining dump truck industry, the Tonly 96-ton mining truck is powered by a 390kW Weichai engine rated at 2300 Nm torque and Allison’s 4800 ORS equipped with an engine-driven Power Take-Off (PTO) and a hydraulic retarder for enhanced braking, enabling optimized driving performance for off-road heavy duty-cycle operations. The Allison 4800 ORS offers several benefits to Heishan Fleet operators including increased productivity, enhanced driver control and lower total cost of ownership.

Designed to increase efficiency and reliability for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in a wide variety of applications, Allison fully automatic transmissions are known for their patented Continuous Power Technology™, featuring a hydraulic torque converter which smoothly multiplies peak engine torque, delivering more power to the wheels than other transmission technology. Allison’s 4800 ORS transmissions are specifically designed for the severe duty-cycles trucks face in mining environments. Rigid, wide-body and articulated dump trucks outfitted with Allison Automatics accelerate quickly and smoothly on all kinds of terrain including gravel roads, loose soil, mud or steep grades.

“Allison has made my job much easier. The heavy-loaded truck is more powerful when going up hills, reducing rollback,” said Zhang Wenlong, an experienced driver who drove a manual WBMD truck for five years and has driven an Allison Automatic equipped truck for six months. “I can concentrate on driving the truck without having to worry about selecting the correct gear or being distracted in dangerous situations. Now I make more rounds carrying coal and ore without feeling exhausted at the end of the shift.”

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

