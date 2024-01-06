Jan 5 (Reuters) -
* UAW- 1500 ALLISON TRANSMISSION WORKERS WITH UAW LOCAL 933 HAVE A TENTATIVE AGREEMENT
* UAW - DEAL WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION WORKERS INCLUDES END TO WAGE TIERS, WAGE INCREASES AMONG OTHERS Further company coverage:
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|55.93 USD
|+0.47%
|-3.82%
|-3.82%
|02:36am
|UAW reaches agreement with auto parts maker Allison Transmission
|RE
|02:32am
|UAW Says 1500 Allison Transmission Workers With Uaw Local 933 Have A Tentative Agreement
|RE
Jan 5 (Reuters) -
* UAW- 1500 ALLISON TRANSMISSION WORKERS WITH UAW LOCAL 933 HAVE A TENTATIVE AGREEMENT
* UAW - DEAL WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION WORKERS INCLUDES END TO WAGE TIERS, WAGE INCREASES AMONG OTHERS Further company coverage:
|UAW reaches agreement with auto parts maker Allison Transmission
|RE
|UAW Says 1500 Allison Transmission Workers With Uaw Local 933 Have A Tentative Agreement
|RE
|UAW- 1500 ALLISON TRANSMISSION WORKERS WITH UAW LOCAL 933 HAVE A…
|RE
|Allison Transmission, Unionized Workers Still Far on New Contract, UAW Says
|MT
|Allison Transmission's 1,500 United Auto Workers Members Preparing for Strike in Indianapolis
|MT
|Asian Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Open Week on Flat Note in Monday Trading
|MT
|Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Declares Dividend for the Fourth Quarter 2023, Payable on November 30, 2023
|CI
|Allison Transmission Q3 Net Income, Sales Rise; 2023 Sales Outlook Reaffirmed -- Shares Fall After Hours
|MT
|Tranche Update on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 16, 2016.
|CI
|Transcript : Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 25, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (ALSN) ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS Posts Q3 Revenue $736M, vs. Street Est of $765.5M
|MT
|Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
|CI
|Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Allison Transmission Selected for Australian Armored Vehicle Project as Part of Hanwha's Redback
|CI
|North American Morning Briefing : Bank Earnings, -2-
|DJ
|JPMorgan Upgrades Allison Transmission to Neutral From Underweight, Raises Price Target to $70 From $63
|MT
|Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Allison Transmission Holdings to $65 From $63, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Leonardo DRS Completes Successful Demonstration of Vehicle-Based Power Generator
|MT
|Allison Transmission to Provide Electric Hybrid Technology to Upgrade Public Transit in Brownsville, Texas
|MT
|Allison Introduces Newest eGen Power® e-Axle at Busworld Europe in Belgium
|CI
|Allison Transmission Holdings Insider Sold Shares Worth $120,380, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|Allison Transmission Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Grupa Zbrojeniowa
|CI
|Allison Transmission Awarded $83.4 Million US Army Contract
|MT
|U.S. Army's M10 Booker Program in Production with Allison Transmission
|CI
|Insider Sell: Allison Transmission Holdings
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-3.82%
|5 005 M $
|-4.16%
|48 955 M $
|-2.26%
|29 396 M $
|+1.39%
|25 073 M $
|+3.15%
|24 923 M $
|-1.04%
|22 081 M $
|-5.91%
|21 542 M $
|+0.87%
|17 423 M $
|-0.99%
|15 536 M $
|-1.16%
|10 274 M $