2022 Annual General Meeting Information

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX/TSX: AKE, the Company) announces the following indicative key dates for the remainder of 2022.
|Date
|Event
|4 October 2022
|Last date for nomination of Directors
|14 October 2022
|Release of Notice of Annual General Meeting
|15 November 2022
|2022 Annual General Meeting
Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the Annual General Meeting when the Notice of Meeting is released in October 2022.
This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.