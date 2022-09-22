Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Allkem Limited
  News
  Summary
    AKE   AU0000193666

ALLKEM LIMITED

(AKE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:32 2022-09-23 am EDT
14.74 AUD   -5.93%
09/222022 Annual General Meeting Information
GL
09/20ALLKEM : Commsec Executive Series with Martin Perez de Solay
PU
09/11Lithium Energy Starts Maiden Drilling Program at Argentina's Solaroz Lithium Brine Project; Shares Rise 4%
MT
2022 Annual General Meeting Information

09/22/2022 | 11:01pm EDT
BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX/TSX: AKE, the Company) announces the following indicative key dates for the remainder of 2022.

DateEvent
4 October 2022Last date for nomination of Directors
14 October 2022Release of Notice of Annual General Meeting
15 November 20222022 Annual General Meeting

Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the Annual General Meeting when the Notice of Meeting is released in October 2022.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

Allkem Limited
ABN 31 112 589 910
Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries
Andrew Barber
+61 418 783 701
Andrew.barber@allkem.co		Connect
info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co


Financials
Sales 2023 2 261 M 1 500 M 1 500 M
Net income 2023 1 000 M 664 M 664 M
Net cash 2023 1 127 M 748 M 748 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 9 992 M 6 629 M 6 629 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,92x
EV / Sales 2024 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 91,8%
