Allkem : FY22 Half Year Financial Results

FY22 Half Year Financial Results
The FY22 Half Year Results will be released on Monday, 28 February 2022.
18/02/2022
Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and CFO, Neil Kaplan will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:30am AEST (Brisbane), 11:30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.
To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please click here.
