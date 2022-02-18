Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Allkem Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKE   AU0000193666

ALLKEM LIMITED

(AKE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:45 am
9.42 AUD   +0.32%
12:01aALLKEM : FY22 Half Year Financial Results
PU
02/09ALLKEM : Bell Potter Unearthed Corporate Presentation
PU
01/18Allkem Limited Announces Production Results for the December Quarter of 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allkem : FY22 Half Year Financial Results

02/18/2022 | 12:01am EST
FY22 Half Year Financial Results
The FY22 Half Year Results will be released on Monday, 28 February 2022.
18/02/2022

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and CFO, Neil Kaplan will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:30am AEST (Brisbane), 11:30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please click here.

Share

Disclaimer

Allkem Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 784 M 564 M 564 M
Net income 2022 287 M 206 M 206 M
Net cash 2022 74,2 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 986 M 4 308 M 4 308 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,54x
EV / Sales 2023 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 82,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,39 AUD
Average target price 13,09 AUD
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ronald Rowley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Hubbard Independent Director
Fernando Oris de Roa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLKEM LIMITED-8.94%4 333
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.31.17%18 895
ICL GROUP LTD11.30%13 024
PJSC PHOSAGRO5.24%10 637
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-13.20%7 964
UPL LIMITED-2.73%7 484