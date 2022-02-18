Allkem : FY22 Half Year Financial Results

The FY22 Half Year Results will be released on Monday, 28 February 2022.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and CFO, Neil Kaplan will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:30am AEST (Brisbane), 11:30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please click here.