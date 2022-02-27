Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Allkem Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKE   AU0000193666

ALLKEM LIMITED

(AKE)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 06:22:21 pm
9.26 AUD   +1.76%
05:32pALLKEM : FY22 Half Year Presentation
PU
04:42pALLKEM : FY22 Half Year Report & Accounts
PU
02/18ALLKEM : FY22 Half Year Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Allkem : FY22 Half Year Presentation

02/27/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half-Year Financial Results

For the period ending 31 December 2021

28 February 2022

Disclaimer

This investor ASX/TSX release (Release) has been prepared by Allkem Limited (ACN 112 589 910) (the Company or Allkem). It contains general information about the Company as at the date of this Release. The information in this Release should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all of the material which a shareholder or potential investor in the Company may require in order to determine whether to deal in Shares of Allkem. The information in this Release is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at allkem.co and with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announcements, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

This Release does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives, tax situation or particular needs of any person and nothing contained in this Release constitutes investment, legal, tax, accounting or other advice, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act). Readers or recipients of this Release should, before making any decisions in relation to their investment or potential investment in the Company, consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own individual investment objectives and financial situation and seek their own professional investment, legal, taxation and accounting advice appropriate to their particular circumstances.

This Release does not constitute or form part of any offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to acquire, purchase, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, or issue, any Shares or any other financial product. Further, this Release does not constitute financial product, investment advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) or recommendation, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.

The distribution of this Release in other jurisdictions outside Australia may also be restricted by law and any restrictions should be observed. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Past performance information given in this Release is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performances and achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk of further changes in government regulations, policies or legislation; the risks associated with the continued implementation of the merger between the Company and Galaxy Resources Ltd, risks that further funding may be required, but unavailable, for the ongoing development of the Company's projects; fluctuations or decreases in commodity prices; uncertainty in the estimation, economic viability, recoverability and processing of mineral resources; risks associated with development of the Company Projects; unexpected capital or operating cost increases; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones at the Company's Projects; risks associated with investment in publicly listed companies, such as the Company; and risks associated with general economic conditions.

Subject to any continuing obligation under applicable law or relevant listing rules of the ASX, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this Release to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Nothing in this Release shall under any circumstances (including by reason of this Release remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other Release or publication with respect to the subject matter of this Release), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since the date of this Release.

This release was approved by Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

2

Agenda

Half-Year

Operations

Financial

Development

Summary &

update

Results

Assets & Lithium

Sustainability

Market

01 02 03 04

3

FY22 Half-year Summary

Well positioned to deliver further growth

Corporate

Financials

Development

Merger Completed

With Galaxy Resources

ASX/S&P 100 index

Entered in December 2021

Operations

TRIFR of 3.6

For rolling 12 months for the group

71,458 dmt

Spodumene produced from Mt Cattlin1

6,446 tonnes

Li2CO3 produced from Olaroz

US$ 192.3 mil

Group Revenue

Including:

US$ 114.9 mil1

From Mt Cattlin

US$ 65.6 mil

From Olaroz

US$ 118.4 mil

Gross Profit

US$ 97.9 mil

Group EBITDAIX

US$ 106.3 mil

Lithium EBITDAIX excluding corporate costs

US$ 449.8 mil

Cash and cash equivalents

US$ 57.1 mil

Underlying Group Net Profit After Tax

US$ 13.0 mil

Group Net Profit After Tax

H2 FY22 Li2CO3

pricing upgraded to US$25,000/tonne

68% Completion

At Olaroz Stage 2. First production expected in H2CY22

Virtual completion

Of Naraha LI2OH Facility. First production expected in H1CY22

Construction commenced

At Sal de Vida in January 2022

Feasibility results released

At James Bay

1. This reflects the volume recorded from the date of the merger with Galaxy on 25 August 2021 to 31 December 2021

4

Leading ESG Practices

Delivering sustainable products to accelerate a low carbon future

Safe & Sustainable

Operations

  • Operating within COVID-19 Bio- security Protocol
  • Groupwide Health, Safety and Environmental standards implemented
  • TRIFR of 3.6 for rolling 12 months
  • Roll out of integrated Health, Safety and Environmental reporting platform
  • Continued initiatives to maintain highest possible health and safety practices

Thriving

Communities

  • Shared Value team works with local communities to create long-term benefits across five pillars: empowerment, transparency, education, health, local production and natural resources.
  • Local hire philosophy across all operations with 40% Olaroz employees from local indigenous communities
  • Focus on local procurement spend
  • Strong working relations with the First Nations of Eastmain in Quebec

Responsible

Products

  • Transition of operational scope 1 and
    2 emissions to net-zero by 2035
  • Submitted second Modern Slavery Statement to the Australian Government in FY21
  • Human rights training conducted organisation wide
  • James Bay to use electricity sourced from hydro power in mine site operations
  • Our long-term commitment to sustainability and transparent reporting is evident in recognition from ACSI and inclusion in the DJSI
  • FY21 Sustainability Report outlines response to material topics identified by stakeholders
  • "As of 2021, Allkem received an MSCI ESG Rating of "A" for the third year in a row

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allkem Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALLKEM LIMITED
05:32pALLKEM : FY22 Half Year Presentation
PU
04:42pALLKEM : FY22 Half Year Report & Accounts
PU
02/18ALLKEM : FY22 Half Year Financial Results
PU
02/09ALLKEM : Bell Potter Unearthed Corporate Presentation
PU
01/18Allkem Limited Announces Production Results for the December Quarter of 2021
CI
01/18December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/18Allkem sees China driving lithium demand
RE
01/18ALLKEM : December 2021 Quarterly Results
PU
01/17TRANSCRIPT : Allkem Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 18, 2022
CI
01/13December Quarterly Results Briefing
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 810 M 585 M 585 M
Net income 2022 287 M 207 M 207 M
Net cash 2022 58,6 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 801 M 4 191 M 4 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,09x
EV / Sales 2023 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart ALLKEM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Allkem Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLKEM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,10 AUD
Average target price 13,14 AUD
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ronald Rowley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Hubbard Independent Director
Fernando Oris de Roa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLKEM LIMITED-12.50%4 191
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.20.68%18 395
ICL GROUP LTD15.76%13 823
PJSC PHOSAGRO-12.25%8 025
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY-12.99%7 786
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.25.33%7 146