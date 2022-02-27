Allkem : FY22 Half Year Presentation

This investor ASX/TSX release (Release) has been prepared by Allkem Limited (ACN 112 589 910) (the Company or Allkem). It contains general information about the Company as at the date of this Release. The information in this Release should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all of the material which a shareholder or potential investor in the Company may require in order to determine whether to deal in Shares of Allkem. The information in this Release is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Company's periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at allkem.co and with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announcements, which are available at www.asx.com.au.
This release was approved by Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.
Agenda
Half-Year
Operations
Financial
Development
Summary &
update
Results
Assets & Lithium
Sustainability
Market
01 02 03 04
FY22 Half-year Summary
Well positioned to deliver further growth
Corporate
Financials
Development
Merger Completed
With Galaxy Resources
ASX/S&P 100 index
Entered in December 2021
Operations
TRIFR of 3.6
For rolling 12 months for the group
71,458 dmt
Spodumene produced from Mt Cattlin1
6,446 tonnes
Li2CO3 produced from Olaroz
US$ 192.3 mil
Group Revenue
Including:
US$ 114.9 mil1
From Mt Cattlin
US$ 65.6 mil
From Olaroz
US$ 118.4 mil
Gross Profit
US$ 97.9 mil
Group EBITDAIX
US$ 106.3 mil
Lithium EBITDAIX excluding corporate costs
US$ 449.8 mil
Cash and cash equivalents
US$ 57.1 mil
Underlying Group Net Profit After Tax
US$ 13.0 mil
Group Net Profit After Tax
H2 FY22 Li2CO3
pricing upgraded to US$25,000/tonne
68% Completion
At Olaroz Stage 2. First production expected in H2CY22
Virtual completion
Of Naraha LI2OH Facility. First production expected in H1CY22
Construction commenced
At Sal de Vida in January 2022
Feasibility results released
At James Bay
1. This reflects the volume recorded from the date of the merger with Galaxy on 25 August 2021 to 31 December 2021
Leading ESG Practices
Delivering sustainable products to accelerate a low carbon future
Safe & Sustainable
Operations
Operating within COVID-19 Bio- security Protocol
Groupwide Health, Safety and Environmental standards implemented
TRIFR of 3.6 for rolling 12 months
Roll out of integrated Health, Safety and Environmental reporting platform
Continued initiatives to maintain highest possible health and safety practices
Thriving
Communities
Shared Value team works with local communities to create long-term benefits across five pillars: empowerment, transparency, education, health, local production and natural resources.
Local hire philosophy across all operations with 40% Olaroz employees from local indigenous communities
Focus on local procurement spend
Strong working relations with the First Nations of Eastmain in Quebec
Responsible
Products
Transition of operational scope 1 and 2 emissions to net-zero by 2035
Submitted second Modern Slavery Statement to the Australian Government in FY21
Human rights training conducted organisation wide
James Bay to use electricity sourced from hydro power in mine site operations
Our long-term commitment to sustainability and transparent reporting is evident in recognition from ACSI and inclusion in the DJSI
FY21 Sustainability Report outlines response to material topics identified by stakeholders
"As of 2021, Allkem received an MSCI ESG Rating of "A" for the third year in a row
