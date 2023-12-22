Allkem Limited(ASX:AKE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Allkem Limited is a specialty lithium chemicals company with a global portfolio of lithium chemicals. The Company is principally engaged in mineral extraction, production, and chemical processing. The Company's segments include Olaroz, Mt Cattlin, James Bay, Sal De Vida projects, and Corporate. Its flagship Olaroz brine-based lithium facility is based in Northern Argentina and supplies lithium chemicals across the globe. The Mt Cattlin spodumene project (Mt Cattlin) produces spodumene concentrate utilizing conventional techniques to extract and process the resource. This wholly owned project is located two kilometers (km) north of the town of Ravensthorpe in Western Australia. The James Bay Project is located in northern Quebec, approximately 130 km east of James Bay and the Cree Nation of Eastmain community. Sal De Vida project is a tier one brine project, which is located in Catamarca Province on the Salar del Hombre Muerto. Its other project includes Cauchari mineral resource.

