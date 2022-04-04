Allkem : Sal de Vida capacity increased to 45ktpa in 2 stages

ASX / TSX RELEASE

4 April 2022

Sal de Vida capacity increased to 45ktpa in two stages

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, Allkem or the Company) advises an update to its wholly owned Sal de Vida Project located in Catamarca Province in Argentina.

HIGHLIGHTS

Project Summary

• Key changes from the 2021 Feasibility Study includes an increase in total planned capacity to 45,000 tpa, an increase in the capacity of Stage 1 and consolidation of Stages 2 and 3 into a single expansion

• Revised Resource Estimate of 6.85 million tonnes ("Mt") lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"), a 10% increase from the previous estimate in 2021

• Reserve Estimate of 1.74 Mt LCE supporting a 40-year project life based on reserves only, a 34% increase from the previous statement

• Front-end engineering design continues to confirm globally competitive capital intensity and operating costs

Stage 1 - 15ktpa production capacity

• Production capacity of 15,000 tpa Lithium carbonate ("LC") represents a 40% increase to previous production capacity

• Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") of US$1.23 billion at a 10% discount rate and pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 50%

• Development capital cost estimate of US$271 million and cash operating costs of US$3,612 per tonne, reflecting increased production output and scope

• Payback period of 1.75 years from the start of commercial production

Stage 2 Expansion - Additional 30ktpa

• Prefeasibility study completed for stage 2 expansion with the design basis a replication and expansion of Stage 1

• Stage 2 construction scheduled to commence immediately after Stage 1 construction completed

• Pre-tax NPV of US$1.81 billion and pre-tax IRR of 38% for Stage 2 on a standalone basis

• Revised development capital for Stage 2 of US$524 million and cash operating costs of US$3,280 per tonne LCE across both Stages 1 and 2

Execution strategy

• Stage 1 construction of the ponds commenced in January 2022 and targeting Stage 1 first production in H2 CY23

• Focus areas for CY22 include completion and filling of first two strings of ponds, and commencing construction of the Process Plant

• Targeting a sustainable energy mix, with at least 30% solar energy for Stage 1 at commencement of production

• Stage 2 construction anticipated to commence upon completion of Stage 1 construction with first Stage 2 production approximately 24 months thereafter

FINANCIAL METRICS

Development Capital and Operating Costs

The total initial project development capital expenditure (CAPEX) is estimated to be US$271 million for Stage 1. The estimate includes wellfields to ponds, the lithium carbonate plant, non-process infrastructure and various indirect costs detailed inTable 1.

Operating expenditure (OPEX) is estimated to be US$3,612 per tonne LCE for Stage 1. The OPEX is predominately made up of reagents and also includes labour, energy and transport costs as detailed inTable 1.

Table 1: Development Capital and Operating Cost Estimates

Development Capital Costs

US$ Million

%Operating Costs

US$/t LC

Direct

Reagents

1,314

General Engineering & Studies Wellfield & Brine Distribution Evaporation Ponds & Waste Lithium Carbonate Plant Utilities

12

4

13

5

Labour Energy

700

943

62

23

119

44

4

1

General & Administration Consumables & Materials Transport & Port

250

269

134

Infrastructure

12

4

Total Direct CAPEX

221

81

Total OPEX 3,612 Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding

Indirect Owners Cost Contingency Commissioning General

Total Indirect CAPEX Total CAPEX

17 15 4 13 50 271

6

6

2

5

19 100

Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding

The variance in development capital from the 2021 Feasibility study is largely due to the upgrade from 10.7ktpa to 15ktpa of production capacity, an increase of scope and accuracy for the carbonation plant design and inflationary impacts. The variance of US$117.2 million includes an additional US$30 million for the additional string of evaporation ponds and US$68 million for the construction of the process plant. Cost increases from global inflationary pressures, COVID-19 impacts and longer execution lead times are also incorporated into this variance.

Lithium carbonate price forecast

Forecast battery grade and technical grade lithium carbonate pricing was provided by Wood Mackenzie who updated near and long-term price outlooks for all products in Q4 CY21.

Battery grade carbonate demand increased by 38.6% CAGR between 2015 and 2021 and has remained the most widely consumed lithium compound and is used predominately in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles. Technical grade mineral concentrates accounted for a further 9.6% of consumption in 2021 and are used in similar ceramic, glass-ceramic, glass, and metallurgical applications to lithium carbonate.

The rapidly growing use of LFP chemistries for cathodes will result in strong growth for battery-grade lithium carbonate. LFP cathodes are expected to be the fastest growing cathode chemistry, increasing its share from 30% to 47% by 2050, as the Chinese market continues to expand and LFP cathode increasingly become the material of choice for a large number of EV-makers. This will correlate to a growth in lithium carbonate demand of 10.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Over the forecastperiod, demand for lithium carbonate is expected to grow at 6.2% CAGR, from 255.2kt LCE in 2022 to 1,381kt LCE by 2050. This demand is likely to be met primarily with supply from brine projects.

Demand for battery grade lithium carbonate is set to exhibit strong growth due to the increasing use of LFP cathode chemistries. As demand growth seen in 2021 starts to slow and new supply enters the market over the next few years, prices are expected to gradually decline to around US$15,000/t by the mid-2020s. As demand continues to grow, a larger deficit will emerge towards the end of the decade and contract prices will trend towards a long-term price of around US$19,000/t.

Demand for technical-grade carbonate from industrial sectors is forecast to grow in line with economic growth, technical-grade lithium carbonate, however, lends itself very well to be reprocessed into battery-grade lithium chemicals. This is an established process occurring in Chile, US, China and soon in Japan. The ability to re-process the product into battery-grade lithium chemicals will ensure that prices will increase in line with prices of battery-grade lithium chemicals(Figure 1).

45,000

40,000

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

-

Technical Grade Lithium CarbonateBattery Grade Lithium Carbonate

Figure 1: Lithium Price Forecast, 2021-2040 (contract prices, real terms, CIF Asia, USD/t). Source: Wood Mackenzie

PROJECT ECONOMICS

An economic analysis was undertaken using the discounted cash flow method and was based on the data and assumptions for capital and operating costs detailed in this report. The evaluation was undertaken on a 100% equity basis.

A royalty agreement with the Catamarca Provincial Government has been executed, confirming a life of project royalty rate at 3.5% of net sales revenue (revenue less taxes). This agreement also applies to the stage 2 expansion of additional 30ktpa.

The key assumptions and results of the economic evaluation are displayed inTable 2andTable 3below.

Table 2: Key assumptions utilised in the project economics

Assumption Units Stage 1

Project Life Estimate Years 40 Discount Rate (real) % 10 Provincial Royalties 1,2 % of LOM revenue 3.5 Corporate Tax2 % 35 Annual Production3 t LC 15,000 CAPEX US$M 271 OPEX US$/ tonne LC 3,612 Average Selling Price4 FOB US$/ tonne LC 17,485

1 Provincial royalty agreement at 3.5%, export duties, incentives and other taxes are not shown.

2 There is a risk that the Argentina Government may, from time to time, adjust Corporate tax rates, export duties and incentives that could impact the Project economics

3 Based on 80% battery grade, 20% technical grade lithium carbonate of annual production

4 Based on price forecast provided from Wood Mackenzie and targeted production grades stated in Footnote 3 above

Table 3: Summary of financials over a 40-year project life

Financial Summary Units Stage 1

NPV (Pre-tax) US$M 1,226 NPV (Post-tax) US$M 762 IRR (Pre-tax) % 50 IRR (Post-tax) % 37 Payback Period1 Years 1.75 Development Capital Intensity US$ / tpa LC 18,041 Pre-tax NPV: Development CAPEX X: 1 4.5

1 payback period is from date of first commercial production

Sensitivity Analysis

As displayed inTable 3,the feasibility demonstrates strong financial outcomes with a Pre-tax NPV10% real of US$1,226 million and pre-tax IRR of 50%.Figure 2analyses the impact on pre-tax NPV when pricing, operating cash costs and development CAPEX fluctuate between +/- 50 %.

2,500

2,000

NPVUS$MILLION

1,500

1,000

500

0

-50%

-40%

-30%

-20%

-10%

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%Lithium Carbonate PriceOperating CostsDevelopment Capital CostsProduction

Figure 2: NPV Sensitivity Analysis

PROJECT BACKGROUND

Allkem is developing the Sal de Vida Project in Catamarca Province on the Salar del Hombre Muerto, approximately 1,400km northwest of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Sal de Vida deposit lies within the "lithium triangle", an area encompassing Chile, Bolivia and Argentina that contains a significant portion of the world's estimated lithium resources(Figure 3). Catamarca is a proven mining jurisdiction, home to several successful mining operations and development projects such as Livent Corp and Minera Alumbrera.

Allkem is de-risking the development of Sal de Vida by adopting a simplified flowsheet, utilising mature technology and by staging development to reduce project risk and allow cash flow generation from Stage 1 and other operations to support development of Stage 2.

The 2022 Feasibility Study focuses on Stage 1, which includes brine extraction, evaporation and processing Figure 3: Sal de Vida project location operations onsite to produce 15,000 tpa of high-grade LC. The layout and development plan for Stage 1 allows for future expansion for subsequent stages. A pre-feasibility study ("PFS") has been completed for Stage 2, a single staged expansion of 30,000tpa LC to bring the total capacity to 45,000 tpa LC.

A number of experienced engineering and consulting firms were engaged by the Company to assist in the completion of the Feasibility Study and Technical Report in accordance with the Canadian National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Stage 1 engineering has now reached a level of accuracy that is equivalent to the Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering (ACCE) Class 2 for the wellfield and ponds; and Class 4 for the plant design. Stage 2 estimates are at a Class 4 accuracy level.