On January 4, 2024, Arcadium Lithium plc completed the previously announced transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreement, dated as of May 10, 2023, as amended by the Amendment to Transaction Agreement, dated as of August 2, 2023, the Second Amendment to Transaction Agreement, dated as of November 5, 2023, and the Third Amendment to Transaction Agreement, dated as of December 20, 2023 by and among Livent Corporation (Livent), Allkem Limited (Allkem), Arcadium Lithium plc (Arcadium), Lightning-A Merger Sub Inc. (Merger Sub), and Arcadium Lithium Intermediate IRL Limited. Effective as of January 4, 2024, in connection with the completion of the transaction, as described in Arcadium's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 20, 2023, which is incorporated into this Item 5.02 by reference, the following officers assumed their appointments as officers of Arcadium: Gilberto Antoniazzi as Chief Financial Officer.