Factbox-Australian miners warn of labour shortage, higher costs

07/25/2022 | 03:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: File Photo: A view of the BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, in northern Chile, in Antofagasta

(Reuters) - Australian mining firms said a dearth of skilled labour hit output and warned of lower production in fiscal 2022 and 2023, while also grappling with a surge in costs.

Strict border restrictions in the mineral-rich Western Australia state were lifted in March this year, but rising COVID-19 cases in the country, due to Omicron variants, have led to increased absenteeism, leaving firms scrambling to find mine workers and train drivers.

Here is a round-up of what the miners have flagged:

BHP GROUP

The global miner warned that a tight labour market, supply-chain snags and inflationary pressures would continue through fiscal 2023, and reported a fourth-quarter iron ore output that missed estimates.

RIO TINTO

The Anglo-Australian mining giant warned pandemic-related labour shortages in Western Australia and rising inflation would hit its underlying earnings in the second half.

WHITEHAVEN COAL

The coal miner flagged that general labour shortages "remain a key challenge" for its operations, even though it posted a jump in fourth-quarter production and forecast record core earnings for the coming year.

YANCOAL AUSTRALIA

The coal miner cut its 2022 output forecast, signalling a hit from floods in New South Wales and pandemic-led labour shortages.

ALLKEM

The lithium miner expects lower ore output in fiscal 2023 due to a skilled labour crunch in Western Australia, although prices for the metal are expected to be higher in the current quarter.

SOUTH32

The diversified miner said adverse weather conditions and pandemic-led labour disruptions impacted its quarterly total coal production.

(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLKEM LIMITED -0.29% 10.21 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.63% 37.35 Delayed Quote.-11.45%
RIO TINTO GROUP 0.91% 97.14 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
SOUTH32 LIMITED 0.85% 3.56 Delayed Quote.-11.97%
WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED -0.81% 6.09 Delayed Quote.135.25%
YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LTD -0.88% 5.6 Delayed Quote.117.31%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 092 M 759 M 759 M
Net income 2022 435 M 302 M 302 M
Net cash 2022 408 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 530 M 4 540 M 4 540 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart ALLKEM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Allkem Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLKEM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,24 AUD
Average target price 14,93 AUD
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ronald Rowley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Hubbard Independent Director
Fernando Oris de Roa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLKEM LIMITED-1.54%4 540
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%43 752
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-33.48%39 257
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-22.10%37 162
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-3.12%16 028
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-5.75%8 276