  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Allkem Limited
  News
  Summary
    AKE   AU0000193666

ALLKEM LIMITED

(AKE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-13 am EDT
9.640 AUD   +1.26%
04:02aJune Quarter Results Briefing
GL
06/06Allkem Cited Continued Strong Product Pricing and Provided Operational Update
MT
06/05ALLKEM : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AKE
PU
June Quarter Results Briefing

07/13/2022 | 04:02am EDT
BRISBANE, Australia, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) (“Allkem” or “the Company”) will release its June Quarter Activities Report on Wednesday, 20 July 2022.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

To pre-register your details and join the webcast briefing, please follow the link on the homepage of Allkem’s website, www.allkem.co. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast and playback of the briefing and Q&A session will also be available on the company’s website.

This release was authorised by Mr. Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.


Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: +61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Phoebe Lee
P: +61 7 3064 3600 E: Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co		Connect  



info@allkem.co  
+61 7 3064 3600  
www.allkem.co  

https://www.linkedin.com/company/allkemltd/
https://www.facebook.com/allkemltd
https://mobile.twitter.com/allkemltd
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJbTKiHlmFIshIK3Og9r2qw


