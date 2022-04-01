Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Allkem Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AKE   AU0000193666

ALLKEM LIMITED

(AKE)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/01 01:10:53 am EDT
12.4 AUD   +8.49%
04/01Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update
GL
03/30ALLKEM : Application for quotation of securities - AKE
PU
03/20ALLKEM LIMITED(ASX : AKE) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update

04/01/2022 | 08:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRISBANE, Australia, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: “AKE”, the “Company”) provides an update on expected June quarter pricing for lithium carbonate and spodumene products.

Lithium carbonate

Strong market conditions continue to positively impact the price received for lithium carbonate from the Olaroz Lithium Facility. The June quarter FY22 average price received for lithium carbonate is expected to be approximately US$35,000/t FOB1 on sales of approximately 3,500 tonnes.

The preliminary March quarter FY22 sales price was approximately US$27,236/t FOB, 9% higher than the previous guidance.

Spodumene

Similarly strong conditions in the spodumene market are supporting advanced discussions for spodumene concentrate pricing in the June quarter of approximately US$5,000/t SC6% CIF on sales of approximately 50,000 tonnes.

March quarter sales of spodumene concentrate were completed at a price of approximately US$2,218/t SC6% CIF DMT which includes tonnes that were delayed from the December quarter.

March quarter report

The March quarter sales prices for lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate are preliminary and indicative. The final prices will be provided in the March Quarterly Report which will be released on 14 April, 2022.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

 Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries
Andrew Barber
+61 418 783 701
Andrew.Barber@allkem.co		Connect
info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co

1FOB” (Free On Board) excludes insurance and freight charges included in “CIF” (Cost, Insurance, Freight) pricing. Therefore, the Company’s reported prices are net of freight (shipping), insurance and sales commission. FOB prices are reported by the Company to provide clarity on the sales revenue that is recognised by SDJ, the joint venture company in Argentina

IMPORTANT NOTICES

This investor ASX/TSX release (Release) contains general information about the Company as at the date of this Release. The information in this Release should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all of the material which a shareholder or potential investor in the Company may require in order to determine whether to deal in Shares of Allkem. The information in this Release is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Company’s periodic and continuous disclosure announcements which are available at allkem.co and with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announcements, which are available at www.asx.com.au.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performances and achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk of further changes in government regulations, policies or legislation; the risks associated with the continued implementation of the merger between the Company and Galaxy Resources Ltd, risks that further funding may be required, but unavailable, for the ongoing development of the Company’s projects; fluctuations or decreases in commodity prices; uncertainty in the estimation, economic viability, recoverability and processing of mineral resources; risks associated with development of the Company Projects; unexpected capital or operating cost increases; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones at the Company’s Projects; risks associated with investment in publicly listed companies, such as the Company; and risks associated with general economic conditions.

Subject to any continuing obligation under applicable law or relevant listing rules of the ASX, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this Release to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Nothing in this Release shall under any circumstances (including by reason of this Release remaining available and not being superseded or replaced by any other Release or publication with respect to the subject matter of this Release), create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since the date of this Release.

Not for release or distribution in the United States
This announcement has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to U.S. wire services or distributed in the United States. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this announcement or anything attached to this announcement shall form the basis of any contract or commitment.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ALLKEM LIMITED
04/01Lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing update
GL
03/30ALLKEM : Application for quotation of securities - AKE
PU
03/20ALLKEM LIMITED(ASX : AKE) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/17ALLKEM : Sal de Vida presente en la 31° edición de la Feria de la Puna, en Antofagasta de ..
PU
03/16Investor Strategy Day
GL
03/02UBS Upgrades Allkem to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to AU$12.40 From AU$11.20
MT
02/28Australian Shares End with Modest Gains on Oil, Metal Price Rally
MT
02/27Allkem Swings to Profit in Six Months to December 2021
MT
02/27TRANSCRIPT : Allkem Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2022
CI
02/27ALLKEM : FY22 Half Year Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALLKEM LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 930 M 697 M 697 M
Net income 2022 309 M 231 M 231 M
Net cash 2022 205 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 907 M 5 926 M 5 926 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,28x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart ALLKEM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Allkem Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLKEM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,40 AUD
Average target price 14,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martín Pérez de Solay Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Neil Kaplan Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ronald Rowley Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Hubbard Independent Director
Fernando Oris de Roa Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLKEM LIMITED9.90%5 468
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.69.62%24 451
ICL GROUP LTD27.39%15 381
PJSC PHOSAGRO37.22%12 655
UPL LIMITED4.59%7 749
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.30.73%7 341