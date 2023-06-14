Allogene Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer, announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Eric T. Schmidt, Ph.D., will step down from his position to spend more time with his family on the East Coast. The Company has initiated a search to fill this position. Dr. Schmidt will remain with the Company through August 2, 2023 to support the reporting of second quarter financials and ensure an orderly transition.

“On behalf of the Board and the team at Allogene, I would like to thank Eric for his lasting impact in establishing the Company as a leader in allogeneic CAR T. He has been an integral part of what Allogene has created and we wish only the best for Eric and his family,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “While we will undoubtedly miss Eric, we are extremely excited about our next phases of growth. We’ve presented industry-leading data demonstrating the potential of our platform and are focused on our potentially pivotal trial and future BLA submission in lymphoma as well as making CAR T a reality in solid tumors.”

“It has been a privilege to serve as the CFO of Allogene over the past five years. While being part of the Allogene team has been an amazing professional experience, the time away from family has presented challenges, and is perhaps the only thing that could pull me away from the company that I believe will soon transform the field of cell therapy,” said Dr. Schmidt. “Although I will no longer be a part of Allogene, I will forever be inspired by the caliber of the team, the promise of the data, and the mission to make CAR T more accessible to patients.”

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

