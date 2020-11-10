Log in
Allogene Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation November 2020

11/10/2020

The Next Revolution in Cell Therapy

Leading Today, Creating Tomorrow

November 2020

Legal Disclaimers

To the extent statements contained in this Presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ("Allogene," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels or activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: clinical outcomes, which may materially change as patient enrollment continues and more patient data become available, the timing and ability to progress the clinical trials of ALLO-501A and ALLO-715 and present any proof-of- concept data from the trials, the timing and ability to file an IND and initiate a clinical trial of ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks' nirogacestat, the timing and ability to file an IND and initiate clinical trials of ALLO-316 and ALLO-605, the ability to manufacture AlloCAR T™ therapies for use in clinical trials, and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T™ therapy. Various factors may

cause differences between Allogene's expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene's filings with the

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Caution should be exercised when interpreting results from separate trials involving separate product candidates. There are differences in the clinical trial design, patient populations, and the product candidates themselves, and the results from the clinical trials of autologous products may have no interpretative value on our existing or future results.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

2

Allogene: Leading the Future of AlloCAR T™ Cell Therapy

People

  • Highly experienced management team
  • ~260 employees

Partners

Pipeline

  • 4 AlloCAR TTM candidates in Phase 1 clinical trials
  • 3 INDs expected (2 by YE
    2020 and 1 in 1H2021)

Capital

  • $1.0 billion in cash and investments as of 9/30/2020

3

Why We Believe Allogeneic Cell Therapy Will Lead the Revolution

Access

  • Potential to treat all eligible patients
  • Repeat dosing, if needed
  • No need for complex logistics

Cost

  • Scalable and efficient manufacturing
  • Potential to treat 100+ patients from a single manufacturing run
  • Lower ancillary costs of care

Speed/Reliability

  • "Off the shelf" for on demand treatment
  • Less product variability, made from healthy T cells

Innovation

  • Multiplex gene engineering/editing capabilities
  • Opportunity for product optimization

4

Disclaimer

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 18:48:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -257 M - -
Net cash 2020 583 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 911 M 3 911 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 49,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 51,18 $
Last Close Price 27,88 $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 83,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David D. Chang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arie S. Belldegrun Executive Chairman
Eric Schmidt Chief Financial Officer
Alison Moore Chief Technical Officer
Barbra Sasu Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.7.31%3 911
LONZA GROUP AG75.54%50 476
CELLTRION, INC.52.76%34 084
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.12.39%33 295
MODERNA, INC.297.44%30 763
SEAGEN INC.47.44%30 374
