ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ALLO)
Allogene Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation September 2020

10/21/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

The Next Revolution in Cell Therapy

Leading Today, Creating Tomorrow

September 2020

Legal Disclaimers

To the extent statements contained in this Presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ("Allogene," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels or activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: clinical outcomes, which may materially change as patient enrollment continues and more patient data become available, the timing and ability to progress the clinical trials of ALLO-501A and ALLO-715 and present any proof-of- concept data from the trials, the timing and ability to file an IND and initiate a clinical trial of ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks' nirogacestat, the timing and ability to file an IND and initiate clinical trials of ALLO-316 and ALLO-605, the ability to manufacture AlloCAR T™ therapies for use in clinical trials, and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T™ therapy. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene's expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Caution should be exercised when interpreting results from separate trials involving separate product candidates. There are differences in the clinical trial design, patient populations, and the product candidates themselves, and the results from the clinical trials of autologous products may have no interpretative value on our existing or future results.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Allogene: Leading the Future of AlloCAR T™ Cell Therapy

People

  • Highly experienced management team
  • ~250 employees

Partners

Pipeline

  • 4 AlloCAR TTM candidates in Phase 1 clinical trials
  • 2 INDs expected (YE 2020 and 2021, respectively)

Capital

  • $1.1 billion in cash and investments as of 6/30/2020

Why We Believe Allogeneic Cell Therapy Will Lead the Revolution

Access

  • Potential to treat all eligible patients
  • Repeat dosing, if needed
  • No need for complex logistics

Cost

  • Scalable and efficient manufacturing
  • Potential to treat 100+ patients from a single manufacturing run
  • Lower ancillary costs of care

Speed/Reliability

  • "Off the shelf" for on demand treatment
  • Less product variability, made from healthy T cells

Innovation

  • Multiplex gene engineering/editing capabilities
  • Opportunity for product optimization

The AlloCAR T Platform for Today and Tomorrow

PLATFORM

VALIDATION

TRANSFORMATION

Establish industry leading AlloCAR T platform

  • TALEN® gene editing technology
  • Proprietary lymphodepletion
  • State-of-the-artmanufacturing

Rapid development across robust AlloCAR T portfolio

  • 4 Clinical & 16 Preclinical programs across both hematological and solid tumor indications

Pre-clinical next generation technologies

  • TurboCAR™: Improved T cell fitness
  • Immune evasion: Enhanced expansion/persistence
  • Solid tumors: CAR optimization and target selection
  • iPSCs: Renewable cell source

Defying Immunity: Overcoming GvHD and Graft Rejection

GvHD

Donor T cells view the recipient's body

tissues as foreign and attack causing serious

or fatal side effects

Graft Rejection Recipient's immune system detects

donor T cells as foreign and kills

donor T cells

Allogeneic cell therapy engages the fundamental immunological process of

Self vs. Non-Self recognition

ALLO-501: Two Gene Edits Directed at Controlling GvHD and Graft Rejection

Murine CD19 (4G7) scFv

1 1. TALEN-mediated TRAC KO eliminates

TCRα expression to minimize risk of GvHD​

2

2. TALEN-mediated CD52 KO allows selective

lymphodepletion with ALLO-647

TALEN® is a Cellectis gene editing technology

Deep AlloCAR T™ Pipeline Targeting Vast Array of Tumor Types

1 Phase 3 may not be required if Phase 2 is registrational

2 Servier will hold ex-US commercial rights. Servier is the sponsor of the UCART19 trials

3 Allogene is the sponsor of the ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A trial

4 ALLO-647 intended to enable expansion and persistence of allogeneic CAR T product candidates

5 Allogene sponsored trial in combination with SpringWorks Therapeutics

Pathways to Leverage CD19 & BCMA Clinical Expansion

CD19

Combination

1st line

high-risk

2nd line

NHL

transplant ineligible

2nd line

transplant eligible

3rd+ line

(relapsed/refractory)

Post-CD19 directed

therapy

Indolent MCL Lymphoma

CLLALL

ALLO-501

ALLO-501A

BCMA

Myeloma

Combination

1st line

Multiple

high-risk

3rd+ line

2nd line

Triple refractory

Post-BCMA directed

therapy

Waldenstrom

macroglobulinemia

Amyloidosis

ALLO-715

ALLO-715 + nirogacestat

ALLO-605

ALPHA Study (NCT03939026) Design and Endpoints

Phase 1, Open-label, Multicenter Dose Escalation Study

Primary Endpoints

  • Safety and dose-limiting toxicity of ALLO-647/Flu/Cy followed by ALLO-501

Key Secondary Endpoints

  • Overall response rate
  • ALLO-501cell kinetics
  • ALLO-647PK

Key Eligibility Criteria

  • R/R LBCL or FL
  • At least 2 prior lines of therapy, including an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody
  • ECOG 0 or 1
  • Prior autologous CAR T allowed if tumor remains CD19+
  • Patients with Donor Specific Antibodies and rituximab > 15ng/ml were excluded

DL1

DL2

DL3

Cell Dose

40 x 106

120 x 106

360 x 106

CAR+ T cells

CAR+ T cells

CAR+ T cells

  • Lymphodepletion Regimens
    • LD1: Flu/Cy and ALLO-647 13 mg/d x 3 days
    • LD2/LD3: Flu/Cy and ALLO-647 30 mg/d x 3 days (concomitant/staggered)

Fludarabine (Flu): 30 mg/m2/d x 3 days Cyclophosphamide (Cy): 300 mg/m2/d x 3 days

ALPHA Phase 1 Patient Characteristics

11

ALLO-501 and ALLO-647 Demonstrate Manageable Safety Profile

  • No DLT, GvHD
  • Manageable CRS
  • ALLO-501toxicity not dose-proportional
  • Median duration of hospitalization from D0: 7 days

Serious Adverse Events (time to resolution)

  • 4 patients (18%):
    • Gr2 pyrexia (2 days) and Gr2 CMV reactivation (6 days)
    • Gr3 rotavirus infection (15 days) and Gr3 hypokalemia (2 days)
    • Gr3 febrile neutropenia (2 days) and Gr3 hypotension (2 days)
    • Gr3 upper GI hemorrhage (<1 day) and Gr3 CMV reactivation (25 days)

* ASTCT Lee, 2019. ICANS: Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome

Number of patients with AE regardless of attribution unless otherwise indicated, occurring from the start of study

CMV reactivations and Rotavirus infection

drug up to subsequent anti-cancer therapy (for patients reporting more than one AE within a preferred term, only

# attributed to ALLO-647

one AE with the maximum grade is reported).

Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020

Phase 1 ALPHA Best Overall Response

Median follow-up time: 3.8 months (range: 0.7 - 6.1)

Lugano 2014; Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020

Reduction in Tumor Size Observed with ALLO-501

361% 120%

* *

*

* Received prior AutoCAR T

* Received prior AutoCAR T

Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020

14

Nine of Twelve Responders Remain in Response

*

*

*

ALLO-647: 39 mg

Median follow up: 4.3 months (1.0, 6.1)

ALLO-647: 90 mg

Median follow up: 1.9 months (0.7, 2.6)

One patient who progressed after a PR was re-dosed with ALLO-501 (120 x 106 )

* Received prior AutoCAR T

and Flu/Cy/90mg ALLO-647 and achieved a CR

Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020

15

AlloCAR T Cell Expansion Is Associated with Clinical Response

CAR T Expansion and Persistence

Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020

ALLO-647 Mediates Selective Lymphodepletion

Host T Cell Recovery Over Time

Neutrophil Counts Over Time

  • No difference in neutrophil kinetics between ALLO-647 treatment groups
  • Median time to Platelet >=100K is 8 days for 90mg ALLO-647 dose cohort

Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020

ALLO-501 Patient Case Study

Baseline

Day 28

  • 120 x 106 CAR+ T cells after Flu/Cy + 39mg ALLO-647
  • 70-year-oldmale with follicular lymphoma
  • FLIPI 4, stage 4 (bone marrow infiltration), splenic involvement

• Primary refractory with 4 prior lines of therapy (best outcome)

  1. R-Bendax 4 cycles (PD)
  2. R-CHOPx 2 cycles (SD)
  3. R-Lenx 2 cycles (PD)
  4. Copanlisib x 2 cycles (SD)

• Safety:

  • ALLO-647-related:Gr1 pyrexia

Patient remains in CR at Month 4

Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020

Courtesy of Sattva Neelapu

18

ALLO-501 Patient Case Study 2: Redosing after Disease Progression

First ALLO-501 Treatment

Month 2 PD: ALLO-501 Redosing

Baseline

1 Month (PR)

Recurrence

2 months Post-Redosing (CR)

Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020

Courtesy of Sattva Neelapu

ALLO-501 ALPHA Phase 1 CAR T Naïve Efficacy Data

Initial Responses Comparable to Autologous CAR T Therapies

ALLO-501

ALLO-501

All ALLO-501

Cell Dose and LD

ALLO-647 39mg

ALLO-647 90mg

Autologous Ph1

Autologous Ph2

Ph1

regimen

Patients

Patients

Trials in NHL*

Trials in NHL**

(N=16)

(N=10)

(N=6)

ORR,

7 (70%)

5 (83%)

12 (75)%

64-80%

50-73%

n (%)

CR, n (%)

3 (30%)

4 (67%)

7 (44%)

56-60%

32-53%

  • Kymriah and liso-cel trials include FL and MCL patients; ASH 2015; Schuster, NEJM, 2019; Abramson, ASH 2019
  • Yescarta, Kymriah FDA labeling information and Abramson ASH 2019; Based upon mITT analyses

ALPHA Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020

Initial ALPHA Safety Data Compare Favorably to Autologous Therapies*

AE of Interest (Gr3)

ALLO-501 Ph1

axi-cel Ph2*

tisa-cel Ph2*

liso-cel Ph2*

(N=22)

(N=101)

(N=111)

(N=269)

Cytokine Release Syndrome

5%

13%

23%

2%

ICANS

-

Neurologic Events

31%

18%

10%

Graft-versus-Host Disease

-

-

-

-

Infection

9%

23%

25%

12%

Neutropenia

64%

93%

81%

60%

Infusion Reaction

5%**

-

-

-

ALLO-501 safety profile increases potential outpatient opportunity

  • Neelapu NEJM 2017, Schuster NEJM 2019, and Abramson ASH 2019
  • Attributed to ALLO-647

ALPHA Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020

ALLO-501 Compares Favorably Across Other Criteria

Study

ALLO-501

Autologous Therapies*

Product manufactured for

100%

1-7% manufacturing failure

all patients

5 days

axi-cel

tisa-cel

liso-cel

Time to Treatment

17 days

54 days

Not reported

Enrollment to treatment

Leukapheresis

Enrollment to

to cell delivery

treatment

Patients not treated

4%

9%

34%

Not reported

Ease of re-dosing

Yes

May require re-manufacturing

Almost all enrolled patients were treated with ALLO-501

* Neelapu NEJM 2017, Schuster NEJM 2019, and Abramson ASH 2019

ALPHA Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020

Key Questions for the ALLO-501 ALPHA Study

ONGOING

Can ALLO-501 be successfully manufactured?

Can ALLO-501 be safely administered without causing clinically relevant Graft vs. Host Disease?

Can ALLO-647 be safely administered and allow a sufficient window of lymphodepletion to allow ALLO-501 expansion and persistence?

Can ALLO-501 provide complete responses across multiple histologies?

Can ALLO-501 provide durable responses?

Path to a Pivotal Trial: Next Generation ALLO-501A in R/R NHL

  • ALLO-501A
    • Next generation anti-CD19 AlloCAR T intended for Phase 2 Development
    • Eliminates the rituximab recognition domains in ALLO-501, which we believe will allow for use in a broader patient population, including those NHL patients with recent rituximab exposure
    • Abbreviated Phase 1 Trial initiated in Q2 2020

Servier holds ex-US rights to ALLO-501A

Bringing AlloCAR T to Patients with Multiple Myeloma

  • Anti-BCMAplatform therapy
  • Initial data from UNIVERSAL trial in R/R MM expected Q4 2020

ALLO-715

ALLO-715 + nirogacestat

  • IND submission expected 2H 2020
  • Potential Increase Anti- Tumor Efficacy

Anti-

BCMA

ALLO-605

TurboCAR™ is designed to recapitulate cytokine signaling selectively in CAR T cells and turbocharge potency and durability of engineered cells

25

ALLO-715: UNIVERSAL Study Targeting BCMA in R/R MM

  • Primary Objective:
    • Safety and tolerability
  • Key Secondary Objectives:
    • Recommended P2 dose for ALLO-715 and lymphodepletion regimen
    • Anti-tumoractivity
  • Key Eligibility Criteria:
    • Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
    • At least 3 prior lines of MM therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, immunomodulatory agent, and anti-CD38 antibody
  • Initial P1 data expected Q4 2020

Treatment:

• Initial Dose Escalation: 40, 120, 320 X 106 CAR+ cells

Lymphodepletion:

ALLO-647:

39 to 90 mg

Fludarabine:

30 mg/m2/d x 3 days

Cyclophosphamide:

300 mg/m2/d x 3 days

TurboCAR™: Turbocharging CAR T Cells

• Cytokine stimulation can increase the potency and

TurboCARTM

durability of engineered T cells

  • TurboCAR™ is designed to recapitulate cytokine signaling selectively in CAR T cells
    • Minimizes systemic toxicity
    • Does not stimulate host immune cells which could reject CAR
    • Delivers survival benefit selectively to CAR T cells
  • Opportunities for development include
    • Improving the efficacy of CAR T cells
    • Reducing CAR T cell dose requirement
    • Overcoming exhaustion to enable CAR T therapies for solid tumors

• ALLO-605 will be first TurboCAR candidate with IND expected in 2021

ALLO-316(anti-CD70): The Next AlloCAR T Clinical Candidate

  • ALLO-316is an anti-CD70 AlloCAR T candidate for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) as well as several hematological malignancies
  • CD70 expression1:
    • RCC (80-100%)
    • AML (96%)
    • DLBCL (71%), MM (63%), CLL (50%)
    • GBM (35%)
    • CD70 is also expressed on activated T cells
  • CD70 in RCC:
    • High prevalence with limited 'off tumor' expression
    • Good expression in metastatic disease
  • ALLO-316is associated with minimal or no fratricide
  • IND Submission expected 2H 2020

1 Expert Opin Ther Targets. 2008 Mar; 12(3): 341-351. doi: 10.1517/14728222.12.3.341

CD70 RNA Seq Expression

10

RCC

Tumor

Normal

DBCL

Expression 0.001)+(TPM

Itn

Skn

5

Bld

Lng

Nrv

Spl

Brn Cln

Kdn

Stm

0

Hrt

GeneCD70 log

Adr

Lvr

Pnc

2

-5

-10

RCC Xenograft Model

(mm3)

1300

1100

Control

900

volume

700

Alternate

500

Tumor

candidates

300

ALLO-316

100

5

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

35

40

45

-

Days post CAR treatment

iPSCs: The Road to a Renewable Cell Source

Notch Therapeutics Collaboration

  • We believe the Notch proprietary platform supports scalable, feeder cell-free manufacturing of mature T cells and CAR T engineered cells
  • Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) cells can be engineered at the stem cell stage and clonal cell bank can be created
  • Exclusive worldwide license agreement to develop iPSC AlloCAR™ products for initial application in NHL, leukemia and MM
  • Notch is a recognized leader in the differentiation of iPSCs into T Cells
  • Allogene has 25% equity position in Notch

Creating State-of-the-Art AlloCAR T Manufacturing Capabilities

Current South San Francisco Facility

• Manufacturing process development & optimization

• Analytic methods for in-process characterization & improvement

• Quality Assurance and Quality Control support

East Bay Area Facility (Newark, CA)

• In-house manufacturing capability build underway:

- GMP manufacturing expected to be ready in 2021

• Potential supply for commercial launch upon approval

Current CMO Support

• Dedicated purpose built GMP suite

• Clinical supply manufacturing, formulation & release

Allogene is Creating The AlloCAR T™ Platform for Tomorrow

Improving T Cell Fitness

  • TurboCARs™
  • Manufacturing improvement
  • Site-specificintegration

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

(iPSCs)*

  • Potential renewable starting cell source
  • Master cell bank of engineered iPSCs
  • Proprietary T cell differentiation technology

X

Preventing Graft Rejection

• Enhanced lymphodepletion

• Immune evasion

Expanding Target Repertoire

  • Target selection/validation
  • CAR optimization
  • Multi-targetingCARs

*In collaboration with Notch Therapeutics

2020 Clinical Milestone Progress

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

2H 2020

Q4 2020

2H 2020

  • Initial Phase 1 ALLO-501 ALPHA trial data
  • Initiate ALLO-501A ALPHA2 clinical trial

File IND for ALLO-715 + nirogacestat (GSI) combination

Initial Phase 1 ALLO-715 UNIVERSAL trial data

File IND for ALLO-316(anti-CD70 CAR)

Allogene: Leading Today, Creating Tomorrow in Allogeneic Cell Therapy

1

Portfolio

Rapid development of

robust and expanding

Experience

Highly experienced cell

2

therapy management

3

AlloCAR TTM

portfolio

Capability

team

Scientific Leadership

4

Fully integrated, in-house capability for

discovery & translational research, development and cell manufacturing

Vast knowledge and

understanding of autologous and allogeneic similarities and differences

The Next Revolution in Cell Therapy

Leading Today, Creating Tomorrow

ALLO-501 is an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapy being jointly developed under a collaboration agreement between

Servier and Allogene based on an exclusive license granted by Cellectis to Servier. ALLO-501 uses Cellectis technologies. Servier grants to

Allogene exclusive rights to ALLO-501 in the U.S. while Servier retains exclusive rights for all other countries.

Disclaimer

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 20:39:06 UTC

