Allogene Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation September 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Next Revolution in Cell Therapy Leading Today, Creating Tomorrow September 2020 Legal Disclaimers To the extent statements contained in this Presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ("Allogene," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels or activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: clinical outcomes, which may materially change as patient enrollment continues and more patient data become available, the timing and ability to progress the clinical trials of ALLO-501A and ALLO-715 and present any proof-of- concept data from the trials, the timing and ability to file an IND and initiate a clinical trial of ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks' nirogacestat, the timing and ability to file an IND and initiate clinical trials of ALLO-316 and ALLO-605, the ability to manufacture AlloCAR T™ therapies for use in clinical trials, and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T™ therapy. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene's expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Caution should be exercised when interpreting results from separate trials involving separate product candidates. There are differences in the clinical trial design, patient populations, and the product candidates themselves, and the results from the clinical trials of autologous products may have no interpretative value on our existing or future results. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 2 Allogene: Leading the Future of AlloCAR T™ Cell Therapy People Highly experienced management team

~250 employees Partners Pipeline 4 AlloCAR T TM candidates in Phase 1 clinical trials

candidates in Phase 1 clinical trials 2 INDs expected (YE 2020 and 2021, respectively) Capital $1.1 billion in cash and investments as of 6/30/2020 3 Why We Believe Allogeneic Cell Therapy Will Lead the Revolution Access Potential to treat all eligible patients

Repeat dosing, if needed

No need for complex logistics Cost Scalable and efficient manufacturing

Potential to treat 100+ patients from a single manufacturing run

Lower ancillary costs of care Speed/Reliability "Off the shelf" for on demand treatment

Less product variability, made from healthy T cells Innovation Multiplex gene engineering/editing capabilities

Opportunity for product optimization 4 The AlloCAR T™ Platform for Today and Tomorrow PLATFORM VALIDATION TRANSFORMATION Establish industry leading AlloCAR T platform TALEN ® gene editing technology

gene editing technology Proprietary lymphodepletion

State-of-the-art manufacturing Rapid development across robust AlloCAR T portfolio 4 Clinical & 16 Preclinical programs across both hematological and solid tumor indications Pre-clinical next generation technologies TurboCAR™: Improved T cell fitness

Immune evasion: Enhanced expansion/persistence

Solid tumors: CAR optimization and target selection

iPSCs: Renewable cell source 5 Defying Immunity: Overcoming GvHD and Graft Rejection GvHD Donor T cells view the recipient's body tissues as foreign and attack causing serious or fatal side effects Graft Rejection Recipient's immune system detects donor T cells as foreign and kills donor T cells Allogeneic cell therapy engages the fundamental immunological process of Self vs. Non-Self recognition 6 ALLO-501: Two Gene Edits Directed at Controlling GvHD and Graft Rejection Murine CD19 (4G7) scFv 1 1. TALEN-mediated TRAC KO eliminates TCRα expression to minimize risk of GvHD​ 2 2. TALEN-mediated CD52 KO allows selective lymphodepletion with ALLO-647 TALEN® is a Cellectis gene editing technology 7 Deep AlloCAR T™ Pipeline Targeting Vast Array of Tumor Types 1 Phase 3 may not be required if Phase 2 is registrational 2 Servier will hold ex-US commercial rights. Servier is the sponsor of the UCART19 trials 3 Allogene is the sponsor of the ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A trial 4 ALLO-647 intended to enable expansion and persistence of allogeneic CAR T product candidates 5 Allogene sponsored trial in combination with SpringWorks Therapeutics 8 Pathways to Leverage CD19 & BCMA Clinical Expansion CD19 Combination 1st line high-risk 2nd line NHL transplant ineligible 2nd line transplant eligible 3rd+ line (relapsed/refractory) Post-CD19 directed therapy Indolent MCL Lymphoma CLLALL ALLO-501 ALLO-501A BCMA Myeloma Combination 1st line Multiple high-risk 3rd+ line 2nd line Triple refractory Post-BCMA directed therapy Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia Amyloidosis ALLO-715 ALLO-715 + nirogacestat ALLO-605 9 ALPHA Study (NCT03939026) Design and Endpoints Phase 1, Open-label, Multicenter Dose Escalation Study Primary Endpoints Safety and dose-limiting toxicity of ALLO-647/Flu/Cy followed by ALLO-501 Key Secondary Endpoints Overall response rate

ALLO-501 cell kinetics

cell kinetics ALLO-647 PK Key Eligibility Criteria R/R LBCL or FL

At least 2 prior lines of therapy, including an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody

anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody ECOG 0 or 1

Prior autologous CAR T allowed if tumor remains CD19+

Patients with Donor Specific Antibodies and rituximab > 15ng/ml were excluded DL1 DL2 DL3 Cell Dose 40 x 106 120 x 106 360 x 106 CAR+ T cells CAR+ T cells CAR+ T cells Lymphodepletion Regimens

LD1: Flu/Cy and ALLO-647 13 mg/d x 3 days LD2/LD3: Flu/Cy and ALLO-647 30 mg/d x 3 days (concomitant/staggered)

Fludarabine (Flu): 30 mg/m2/d x 3 days Cyclophosphamide (Cy): 300 mg/m2/d x 3 days 10 ALPHA Phase 1 Patient Characteristics 11 ALLO-501 and ALLO-647 Demonstrate Manageable Safety Profile No DLT, GvHD

Manageable CRS

ALLO-501 toxicity not dose-proportional

toxicity not dose-proportional Median duration of hospitalization from D0: 7 days Serious Adverse Events (time to resolution) ‡ 4 patients (18%):

Gr2 pyrexia (2 days) and Gr2 CMV reactivation (6 days) Gr3 rotavirus infection (15 days) and Gr3 hypokalemia (2 days) Gr3 febrile neutropenia (2 days) and Gr3 hypotension (2 days) Gr3 upper GI hemorrhage (<1 day) and Gr3 CMV reactivation (25 days)

* ASTCT Lee, 2019. ICANS: Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome ‡ Number of patients with AE regardless of attribution unless otherwise indicated, occurring from the start of study † CMV reactivations and Rotavirus infection drug up to subsequent anti-cancer therapy (for patients reporting more than one AE within a preferred term, only # attributed to ALLO-647 one AE with the maximum grade is reported). Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020 12 Phase 1 ALPHA Best Overall Response Median follow-up time: 3.8 months (range: 0.7 - 6.1) Lugano 2014; Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020 13 Reduction in Tumor Size Observed with ALLO-501 361% 120% * * * * Received prior AutoCAR T * Received prior AutoCAR T Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020 14 Nine of Twelve Responders Remain in Response * * * ALLO-647: 39 mg Median follow up: 4.3 months (1.0, 6.1) ALLO-647: 90 mg Median follow up: 1.9 months (0.7, 2.6) One patient who progressed after a PR was re-dosed with ALLO-501 (120 x 106 ) * Received prior AutoCAR T and Flu/Cy/90mg ALLO-647 and achieved a CR Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020 15 AlloCAR T Cell Expansion Is Associated with Clinical Response CAR T Expansion and Persistence Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020 16 ALLO-647 Mediates Selective Lymphodepletion Host T Cell Recovery Over Time Neutrophil Counts Over Time No difference in neutrophil kinetics between ALLO-647 treatment groups

ALLO-647 treatment groups Median time to Platelet >=100K is 8 days for 90mg ALLO-647 dose cohort Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020 17 ALLO-501 Patient Case Study Baseline Day 28 120 x 10 6 CAR + T cells after Flu/Cy + 39mg ALLO-647

CAR T cells after Flu/Cy + 39mg ALLO-647 70-year-old male with follicular lymphoma

male with follicular lymphoma FLIPI 4, stage 4 (bone marrow infiltration), splenic involvement • Primary refractory with 4 prior lines of therapy (best outcome) R-Benda x 4 cycles (PD) R-CHOP x 2 cycles (SD) R-Len x 2 cycles (PD) Copanlisib x 2 cycles (SD) • Safety: ALLO-647-related: Gr1 pyrexia Patient remains in CR at Month 4 Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020 Courtesy of Sattva Neelapu 18 ALLO-501 Patient Case Study 2: Redosing after Disease Progression First ALLO-501 Treatment Month 2 PD: ALLO-501 Redosing Baseline 1 Month (PR) Recurrence 2 months Post-Redosing (CR) Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020 Courtesy of Sattva Neelapu 1919 ALLO-501 ALPHA Phase 1 CAR T Naïve Efficacy Data Initial Responses Comparable to Autologous CAR T Therapies ALLO-501 ALLO-501 All ALLO-501 Cell Dose and LD ALLO-647 39mg ALLO-647 90mg Autologous Ph1 Autologous Ph2 Ph1 regimen Patients Patients Trials in NHL* Trials in NHL** (N=16) (N=10) (N=6) ORR, 7 (70%) 5 (83%) 12 (75)% 64-80% 50-73% n (%) CR, n (%) 3 (30%) 4 (67%) 7 (44%) 56-60% 32-53% Kymriah and liso-cel trials include FL and MCL patients; ASH 2015; Schuster, NEJM, 2019; Abramson, ASH 2019

liso-cel trials include FL and MCL patients; ASH 2015; Schuster, NEJM, 2019; Abramson, ASH 2019 Yescarta, Kymriah FDA labeling information and Abramson ASH 2019; Based upon mITT analyses ALPHA Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020 2020 Initial ALPHA Safety Data Compare Favorably to Autologous Therapies* AE of Interest (≧Gr3) ALLO-501 Ph1 axi-cel Ph2* tisa-cel Ph2* liso-cel Ph2* (N=22) (N=101) (N=111) (N=269) Cytokine Release Syndrome 5% 13% 23% 2% ICANS - Neurologic Events 31% 18% 10% Graft-versus-Host Disease - - - - Infection 9% 23% 25% 12% Neutropenia 64% 93% 81% 60% Infusion Reaction 5%** - - - ALLO-501 safety profile increases potential outpatient opportunity Neelapu NEJM 2017, Schuster NEJM 2019, and Abramson ASH 2019

Attributed to ALLO-647 ALPHA Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020 21 ALLO-501 Compares Favorably Across Other Criteria Study ALLO-501 Autologous Therapies* Product manufactured for 100% 1-7% manufacturing failure all patients 5 days axi-cel tisa-cel liso-cel Time to Treatment 17 days 54 days Not reported Enrollment to treatment Leukapheresis Enrollment to to cell delivery treatment Patients not treated 4% 9% 34% Not reported Ease of re-dosing Yes May require re-manufacturing Almost all enrolled patients were treated with ALLO-501 * Neelapu NEJM 2017, Schuster NEJM 2019, and Abramson ASH 2019 ALPHA Data Cutoff Date: May 11, 2020 22 Key Questions for the ALLO-501 ALPHA Study ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ONGOING Can ALLO-501 be successfully manufactured? Can ALLO-501 be safely administered without causing clinically relevant Graft vs. Host Disease? Can ALLO-647 be safely administered and allow a sufficient window of lymphodepletion to allow ALLO-501 expansion and persistence? Can ALLO-501 provide complete responses across multiple histologies? Can ALLO-501 provide durable responses? 23 Path to a Pivotal Trial: Next Generation ALLO-501A in R/R NHL ALLO-501A

Next generation anti-CD19 AlloCAR T intended for Phase 2 Development Eliminates the rituximab recognition domains in ALLO-501, which we believe will allow for use in a broader patient population, including those NHL patients with recent rituximab exposure Abbreviated Phase 1 Trial initiated in Q2 2020

Servier holds ex-US rights to ALLO-501A 24 Bringing AlloCAR T to Patients with Multiple Myeloma Anti-BCMA platform therapy

platform therapy Initial data from UNIVERSAL trial in R/R MM expected Q4 2020 ALLO-715 ALLO-715 + nirogacestat IND submission expected 2H 2020

Potential Increase Anti- Tumor Efficacy Anti- BCMA ALLO-605 TurboCAR™ is designed to recapitulate cytokine signaling selectively in CAR T cells and turbocharge potency and durability of engineered cells 25 ALLO-715: UNIVERSAL Study Targeting BCMA in R/R MM Primary Objective:

Safety and tolerability

Key Secondary Objectives:

Recommended P2 dose for ALLO-715 and lymphodepletion regimen Anti-tumor activity

Key Eligibility Criteria:

Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma At least 3 prior lines of MM therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, immunomodulatory agent, and anti-CD38 antibody

Initial P1 data expected Q4 2020 Treatment: • Initial Dose Escalation: 40, 120, 320 X 106 CAR+ cells Lymphodepletion: • ALLO-647: 39 to 90 mg • Fludarabine: 30 mg/m2/d x 3 days • Cyclophosphamide: 300 mg/m2/d x 3 days 26 TurboCAR™: Turbocharging CAR T Cells • Cytokine stimulation can increase the potency and TurboCARTM durability of engineered T cells TurboCAR™ is designed to recapitulate cytokine signaling selectively in CAR T cells

Minimizes systemic toxicity Does not stimulate host immune cells which could reject CAR Delivers survival benefit selectively to CAR T cells

Opportunities for development include

Improving the efficacy of CAR T cells Reducing CAR T cell dose requirement Overcoming exhaustion to enable CAR T therapies for solid tumors

• ALLO-605 will be first TurboCAR candidate with IND expected in 2021 27 ALLO-316(anti-CD70): The Next AlloCAR T Clinical Candidate ALLO-316 is an anti-CD70 AlloCAR T candidate for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) as well as several hematological malignancies

is an anti-CD70 AlloCAR T candidate for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) as well as several hematological malignancies CD70 expression 1 :

expression : RCC (80-100%) AML (96%) DLBCL (71%), MM (63%), CLL (50%) GBM (35%) CD70 is also expressed on activated T cells

CD70 in RCC:

High prevalence with limited 'off tumor' expression Good expression in metastatic disease

ALLO-316 is associated with minimal or no fratricide

is associated with minimal or no fratricide IND Submission expected 2H 2020 1 Expert Opin Ther Targets. 2008 Mar; 12(3): 341-351. doi: 10.1517/14728222.12.3.341 CD70 RNA Seq Expression 10 RCC Tumor Normal DBCL Expression 0.001)+(TPM Itn Skn 5 Bld Lng Nrv Spl Brn Cln Kdn Stm 0 Hrt GeneCD70 log Adr Lvr Pnc 2 -5 -10 RCC Xenograft Model (mm3) 1300 1100 Control 900 volume 700 Alternate 500 Tumor candidates 300 ALLO-316 100 5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 - Days post CAR treatment 28 iPSCs: The Road to a Renewable Cell Source Notch Therapeutics Collaboration We believe the Notch proprietary platform supports scalable, feeder cell-free manufacturing of mature T cells and CAR T engineered cells

supports scalable, feeder cell-free manufacturing of mature T cells and CAR T engineered cells Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) cells can be engineered at the stem cell stage and clonal cell bank can be created Exclusive worldwide license agreement to develop iPSC AlloCAR™ products for initial application in NHL, leukemia and MM

Notch is a recognized leader in the differentiation of iPSCs into T Cells

Allogene has 25% equity position in Notch 29 Creating State-of-the-Art AlloCAR T Manufacturing Capabilities Current South San Francisco Facility • Manufacturing process development & optimization • Analytic methods for in-process characterization & improvement • Quality Assurance and Quality Control support East Bay Area Facility (Newark, CA) • In-house manufacturing capability build underway: - GMP manufacturing expected to be ready in 2021 • Potential supply for commercial launch upon approval Current CMO Support • Dedicated purpose built GMP suite • Clinical supply manufacturing, formulation & release 30 Allogene is Creating The AlloCAR T™ Platform for Tomorrow Improving T Cell Fitness TurboCARs™

Manufacturing improvement

Site-specific integration Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)* Potential renewable starting cell source

Master cell bank of engineered iPSCs

Proprietary T cell differentiation technology X Preventing Graft Rejection • Enhanced lymphodepletion • Immune evasion Expanding Target Repertoire Target selection/validation

CAR optimization

Multi-targeting CARs *In collaboration with Notch Therapeutics 31 2020 Clinical Milestone Progress Q2 2020 Q2 2020 2H 2020 Q4 2020 2H 2020 Initial Phase 1 ALLO-501 ALPHA trial data Initiate ALLO-501A ALPHA2 clinical trial File IND for ALLO-715 + nirogacestat (GSI) combination Initial Phase 1 ALLO-715 UNIVERSAL trial data File IND for ALLO-316(anti-CD70 CAR) 32 Allogene: Leading Today, Creating Tomorrow in Allogeneic Cell Therapy 1 Portfolio Rapid development of robust and expanding Experience Highly experienced cell 2 therapy management 3 AlloCAR TTM portfolio Capability team Scientific Leadership 4 Fully integrated, in-house capability for discovery & translational research, development and cell manufacturing Vast knowledge and understanding of autologous and allogeneic similarities and differences 33 The Next Revolution in Cell Therapy Leading Today, Creating Tomorrow ALLO-501 is an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapy being jointly developed under a collaboration agreement between Servier and Allogene based on an exclusive license granted by Cellectis to Servier. ALLO-501 uses Cellectis technologies. Servier grants to Allogene exclusive rights to ALLO-501 in the U.S. while Servier retains exclusive rights for all other countries. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

