Allogene Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation September 2020

The Next Revolution in Cell Therapy
Leading Today, Creating Tomorrow
September 2020
Legal Disclaimers
To the extent statements contained in this Presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ("Allogene," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels or activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: clinical outcomes, which may materially change as patient enrollment continues and more patient data become available, the timing and ability to progress the clinical trials of ALLO-501A and ALLO-715 and present any proof-of- concept data from the trials, the timing and ability to file an IND and initiate a clinical trial of ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks' nirogacestat, the timing and ability to file an IND and initiate clinical trials of ALLO-316 and ALLO-605, the ability to manufacture AlloCAR T™ therapies for use in clinical trials, and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T™ therapy. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene's expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Caution should be exercised when interpreting results from separate trials involving separate product candidates. There are differences in the clinical trial design, patient populations, and the product candidates themselves, and the results from the clinical trials of autologous products may have no interpretative value on our existing or future results.
Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This Presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Allogene: Leading the Future of AlloCAR T™ Cell Therapy
People
Highly experienced management team
~250 employees
Partners
Pipeline
4 AlloCAR TTM candidates in Phase 1 clinical trials
2 INDs expected (YE 2020 and 2021, respectively)
Capital
$1.1 billion in cash and investments as of 6/30/2020
Why We Believe Allogeneic Cell Therapy Will Lead the Revolution
Access
Potential to treat all eligible patients
Repeat dosing, if needed
No need for complex logistics
Cost
Scalable and efficient manufacturing
Potential to treat 100+ patients from a single manufacturing run
Lower ancillary costs of care
Speed/Reliability
"Off the shelf" for on demand treatment
Less product variability, made from healthy T cells
Innovation
Multiplex gene engineering/editing capabilities
Opportunity for product optimization
The AlloCAR T™ Platform for Today and Tomorrow
PLATFORM
VALIDATION
TRANSFORMATION
Establish industry leading AlloCAR T platform
TALEN® gene editing technology
Proprietary lymphodepletion
State-of-the-artmanufacturing
Rapid development across robust AlloCAR T portfolio
4 Clinical & 16 Preclinical programs across both hematological and solid tumor indications
Pre-clinical next generation technologies
TurboCAR™: Improved T cell fitness
Immune evasion: Enhanced expansion/persistence
Solid tumors: CAR optimization and target selection
iPSCs: Renewable cell source
Defying Immunity: Overcoming GvHD and Graft Rejection
GvHD
Donor T cells view the recipient's body
tissues as foreign and attack causing serious
or fatal side effects
Graft Rejection Recipient's immune system detects
donor T cells as foreign and kills
donor T cells
Allogeneic cell therapy engages the fundamental immunological process of
Self vs. Non-Self recognition
6
ALLO-501: Two Gene Edits Directed at Controlling GvHD and Graft Rejection
Murine CD19 (4G7) scFv
1 1. TALEN-mediated TRAC KO eliminates
TCRα expression to minimize risk of GvHD
2
2. TALEN-mediated CD52 KO allows selective
lymphodepletion with ALLO-647
TALEN® is a Cellectis gene editing technology
7
Deep AlloCAR T™ Pipeline Targeting Vast Array of Tumor Types
1 Phase 3 may not be required if Phase 2 is registrational
2 Servier will hold ex-US commercial rights. Servier is the sponsor of the UCART19 trials
3 Allogene is the sponsor of the ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A trial
4 ALLO-647 intended to enable expansion and persistence of allogeneic CAR T product candidates
5 Allogene sponsored trial in combination with SpringWorks Therapeutics
Pathways to Leverage CD19 & BCMA Clinical Expansion
CD19
Combination
1st line
high-risk
2nd line
NHL
transplant ineligible
2nd line
transplant eligible
3rd+ line
(relapsed/refractory)
Post-CD19 directed
therapy
Indolent MCL Lymphoma
CLLALL
ALLO-501
ALLO-501A
BCMA
Myeloma
Combination
1st line
Multiple
high-risk
3rd+ line
2nd line
Triple refractory
Post-BCMA directed
therapy
Waldenstrom
macroglobulinemia
Amyloidosis
ALLO-715
ALLO-715 + nirogacestat
ALLO-605
ALPHA Study (NCT03939026) Design and Endpoints
Phase 1, Open-label, Multicenter Dose Escalation Study
Primary Endpoints
Safety and dose-limiting toxicity of ALLO-647/Flu/Cy followed by ALLO-501
Key Secondary Endpoints
Overall response rate
ALLO-501cell kinetics
ALLO-647PK
Key Eligibility Criteria
R/R LBCL or FL
At least 2 prior lines of therapy, including an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody
ECOG 0 or 1
Prior autologous CAR T allowed if tumor remains CD19+
Patients with Donor Specific Antibodies and rituximab > 15ng/ml were excluded
DL1
DL2
DL3
Cell Dose
40 x 106
120 x 106
360 x 106
CAR+ T cells
CAR+ T cells
CAR+ T cells
Lymphodepletion Regimens
LD1: Flu/Cy and ALLO-647 13 mg/d x 3 days
LD2/LD3: Flu/Cy and ALLO-647 30 mg/d x 3 days (concomitant/staggered)
Fludarabine (Flu): 30 mg/m2/d x 3 days Cyclophosphamide (Cy): 300 mg/m2/d x 3 days
ALPHA Phase 1 Patient Characteristics
11
ALLO-501 and ALLO-647 Demonstrate Manageable Safety Profile
No DLT, GvHD
Manageable CRS
ALLO-501toxicity not dose-proportional
Median duration of hospitalization from D0: 7 days
Serious Adverse Events (time to resolution) ‡
4 patients (18%):
Gr2 pyrexia (2 days) and Gr2 CMV reactivation (6 days)
Gr3 rotavirus infection (15 days) and Gr3 hypokalemia (2 days)
Gr3 febrile neutropenia (2 days) and Gr3 hypotension (2 days)
Gr3 upper GI hemorrhage (<1 day) and Gr3 CMV reactivation (25 days)
